Hack The Intimidating Process Of Poaching Eggs With Your Microwave

It's best to try one egg at a time with this method, so it's typically better suited to breakfast for one than brunch for a crowd. While you can try poaching with eggs that have been sitting in the fridge for a little while, fresh is best here, as they'll typically have thicker whites that will heat more evenly in the microwave.

To start, all you need to do is heat water in a thick mug in the microwave, though not enough to boil it. Then you'll want to crack your egg into the mug. At this point, it's a good idea to pierce it with a toothpick all the way through to the yolk, to avoid everything exploding in the microwave. This step isn't always necessary, as you may not heat your cup long enough for an explosion to occur — but better safe than sorry, especially if you're experimenting with new cooking methods. Try adding a splash of vinegar too, just like you would on the stove, so everything doesn't fall apart while it's cooking. Then cover your cup, either with a microwave-safe saucer or plastic wrap, and nuke it for 30 seconds. You'll want to check to see if the whites are fully cooked, and keep heating in 10-second intervals if not. But once they're set, you're done — just carefully remove your egg and dig in.