The Kitchen Colors Joanna Gaines Swears Always Work

Joanna Gaines has a knack for picking kitchen colors that feel timeless and welcoming, with certain color combinations that she uses time and again for successful results. Looking at your kitchen with these colors in mind can give you fresh ideas. A simple can of paint can transform your space, or you may end up with multiple colors in mind for your next kitchen facelift after seeing how Gaines uses colors in her kitchen.

She tends to choose colors that make her feel at home and ones that are found in nature, while avoiding those that make her feel anxious. So, when you think about the colors you want in your kitchen, it's good to think in terms of the ones that are going to inspire you to spend time in your kitchen and ones that are timeless. Specifically, you want to think about how you want your kitchen to make you feel, and work off of that feeling when choosing colors. Some of her more bold color choices may invigorate you, while some of the more muted tones may give you a feeling of calm.

Gaines actually has a line of paints called Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines that features all her favorite colors. We've mentioned many specific colors from this paint line to give you a solid idea about the shades she prefers. We hope that, when you take a look at the colors and kitchen color schemes Joanna Gaines likes, you'll find one that inspires you.