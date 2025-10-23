The Color Combination Everyone Will Want In Their Kitchen Next Year

Colorful kitchens have been in fashion in recent years, and in 2026, there's a particular color combination everyone will want to display in their kitchen: shades of green with light-colored countertops. According to a 2026 National Kitchen + Bath Association (NKBA) Kitchen Trends Report (via House Digest), green is not only in but also the color of choice for the upcoming year, especially when it comes to design elements like kitchen cabinet colors and walls. Like adding plants and natural lighting to your kitchen, combining green with different colors and materials can impart tranquility, spaciousness, and a sense of nature — along with endless style opportunities.

The variety of shades of green you choose have the potential to impact the space in different and creative ways. For instance, earthy or neutral green cabinetry pairs seamlessly with stainless steel counters to add warmth combined with the practical, albeit cold, metal surfaces. An emerald or forest green accent wall, in combination with light wood or marble countertops, can add an ethereal or regal depth and elegance to the kitchen. Jade or seafoam green can add some bright playfulness to the cooking space as well. Although some may say sage green is out for 2026 since it can fall a bit flat in kitchens, neutral matte pale green counters, sage cabinets, or soft green tile backsplashes can add just enough color to the space while keeping it minimalist and clean.