The Color Combination Everyone Will Want In Their Kitchen Next Year
Colorful kitchens have been in fashion in recent years, and in 2026, there's a particular color combination everyone will want to display in their kitchen: shades of green with light-colored countertops. According to a 2026 National Kitchen + Bath Association (NKBA) Kitchen Trends Report (via House Digest), green is not only in but also the color of choice for the upcoming year, especially when it comes to design elements like kitchen cabinet colors and walls. Like adding plants and natural lighting to your kitchen, combining green with different colors and materials can impart tranquility, spaciousness, and a sense of nature — along with endless style opportunities.
The variety of shades of green you choose have the potential to impact the space in different and creative ways. For instance, earthy or neutral green cabinetry pairs seamlessly with stainless steel counters to add warmth combined with the practical, albeit cold, metal surfaces. An emerald or forest green accent wall, in combination with light wood or marble countertops, can add an ethereal or regal depth and elegance to the kitchen. Jade or seafoam green can add some bright playfulness to the cooking space as well. Although some may say sage green is out for 2026 since it can fall a bit flat in kitchens, neutral matte pale green counters, sage cabinets, or soft green tile backsplashes can add just enough color to the space while keeping it minimalist and clean.
How to add green to your kitchen
Since green can evoke nature, focus, and even motivation, it's a timeless color to add to your kitchen — especially if applied with design acumen. It can help to lean into visual contrasts when adding the color in. For instance, you can pair light green cabinetry with richer woods or copper cabinet door handles. If you go with a darker shade of green, combine it with light wood, white countertops, or shiny gold lighting fixtures. For a subtle green-gray that blends in with a variety of kitchen styles, a touch of pewter paint in the kitchen is an excellent choice. Really, the options are green with abundance.
Beyond selecting the right shade of green to match the desired mood for your kitchen — from mint to mossy, darker shades of green — there's the decision of how much color, exactly, to add to the space. Choosing a single accent color and just painting the cabinets can look chic and sophisticated, as can a simple yet standout green accent wall. Or, be bold and go all in on green, color drenching your kitchen from the walls to the ceiling. Not ready to commit to colorful green cabinets, walls, or countertops? You can also choose marble counters with green veining, nature-inspired wallpaper with evergreen or pine accents, or something as simple as vintage jade green dinnerware to add to your kitchen.
