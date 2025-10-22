How Joanna Gaines Used 3 Earthy Colors To Create A Timeless Kitchen
Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip renovate homes on the HGTV show "Fixer Upper". For the 10th anniversary episode, the couple tackled a lake house in Texas, and the finished kitchen is a sight to behold. The couple's use of natural colors contributes to a serene, welcoming atmosphere and shows that the right design choices can be both timeless and elegant. Joanna admits that the kitchen is one of her favorite spaces in the project. The Gaines duo loved their earthy color selections so much that the duo sold paint colors used in the project.
A deep green known as Remote Trail, sold by the Gaines' brand Magnolia, takes center stage in the nature-inspired renovation and complements the brown and beige detailing used in the design. Natural materials like cherry wood, timber, and stone highlight these details placed in the space and when matched with terra-cotta tiles and veined marble, balance the space and serve as an extension of the natural world visible through the window.
Carrying the outdoors inside through design
Nature-inspired choices can evoke warmer expressions indoors. Neutral color palettes can be used to guide tonal and textural choices that build spaces that are equally beautiful and calming. Greens, browns, and beiges can be strategically layered to serve as cozy backdrops for everyday living. While browns offer associations with earth, other colors found in nature — greens, reddish hues, and pastels — can add sophistication to designs, and materials like rattan and wood or metals like copper and brass fixtures can bring the kind of flourish that is timeless. Natural color palettes are versatile enough to be complements by accents, and the decisions won't soon fade with coming-and-going trends.
A kitchen area doesn't need a complete overhaul to incorporate some of these nature-inspired colors, either. Interest can be added with strategically-placed plants, linens, leather, and statement lighting. Wallpaper and throw pillows can inject color and texture into a home without significant investment, and wooden elements like cutting boards and chairs can offer that earthly element that doesn't require a professional or an opened can of paint.