How Joanna Gaines Used 3 Earthy Colors To Create A Timeless Kitchen

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip renovate homes on the HGTV show "Fixer Upper". For the 10th anniversary episode, the couple tackled a lake house in Texas, and the finished kitchen is a sight to behold. The couple's use of natural colors contributes to a serene, welcoming atmosphere and shows that the right design choices can be both timeless and elegant. Joanna admits that the kitchen is one of her favorite spaces in the project. The Gaines duo loved their earthy color selections so much that the duo sold paint colors used in the project.

A deep green known as Remote Trail, sold by the Gaines' brand Magnolia, takes center stage in the nature-inspired renovation and complements the brown and beige detailing used in the design. Natural materials like cherry wood, timber, and stone highlight these details placed in the space and when matched with terra-cotta tiles and veined marble, balance the space and serve as an extension of the natural world visible through the window.