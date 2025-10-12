The Joanna Gaines-Style Kitchen Trend That's Making A Comeback

If you entered a home decor store circa 2015 through the latter end of the same decade, you'll recall an abundance of home design elements that made you feel like you'd stepped straight off the farm. Yes, kitchens accented with distressed wood benches, literal barn door room dividers, and, of course, decorative milk jugs. Modern farmhouse decor, the Joanna Gaines-style kitchen trend, was all the rage during those years. Now, after some time away from the limelight, rustic design and farm-inspired kitchen elements are making a comeback.

Farmhouse designs reached their peak in the 2010s when the expert home designer and her husband Chip Gaines' HGTV series, "Fixer Upper," was growing in popularity. The show's Texas backdrop and Joanna's affinity for rustic, countryside looks led to the major decor trend and coincided with the proliferation of Magnolia, the celebrity home designer's line of cookbooks and home items.

The farmhouse kitchen's ubiquity faded in the early 2020s, replaced with more modern looks, minimalist chic, or retro designs. However, in 2025, the beloved yet outdated kitchen design trend has made a marked re-entrance into homes far and wide — especially those of young people, particularly Gen Z. If it wasn't official, "farm girl summer" on Pinterest (via the Kitchn) confirms the trend's resurgence. And this time, the farmhouse kitchen is leaning more towards cottage vibes with an openness to playful patterns and bright, airy color schemes.