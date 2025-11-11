Pop-Tarts' New Pastries Pump Up The Protein But Deflate The Flavor

If there's one food trend that defines snacking in the 2020s, it's the protein craze. The modern health and fitness hype paved the way for many of us to gloss over sugary sweets and carb-heavy dishes in favor of foods that help us meet our gym goals. Lately, big food brands have been bringing something new to the market: high-protein snacks that double as dessert. Now, Pot-Tarts are scratching that itch for a hearty treat.

Pop-Tarts, one of the nation's beloved snack brands, is putting a new, protein-centric spin on the snack that was a staple in our childhoods (and let's be real — our adulthoods, too). The brand just unveiled Pop-Tarts Protein, available in Slammin' Strawberry, Boostin' Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Bumpin' Blueberry, revisions of the iconic flavors that put Pop-Tarts on the snack map. This time, there are 10 grams of protein packed per serving — a significant boost from regular Pop-Tarts' mere 4 grams per serving.

I got my hands on the new powerhouse pastries to see if the hype is all it's chalked up to be. I'll dive into their flavor, texture, and crave-quenching power to determine where they stand solo and compared to the O.G. versions. So, let's throw on some old cartoons, break out the toaster, and get in the nostalgia zone — our favorite 90s snack is all grown up.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.