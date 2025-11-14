The One-Ingredient Upgrade For Better Roasted Carrots
Carrots are one of the most perfect vegetables to make as a side dish. Aside from being easily available and inexpensive, carrots are a nutrition powerhouse loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They are also quite versatile, compatible with a number of vegetables, fruit, spices and herbs. You can simply boil or steam for a quick side or dress up your carrots to turn them into the star of the meal. Most importantly, you'll be hard pressed to find someone who loathes carrots.
There are lots of creative ways to elevate carrots, turning them into everything from crispy latkes to hummus and even pie. But if you want to keep things easy while taking advantage of their natural sweetness, roasting carrots with a simple glaze is an effortless way to take them from plain to delicious. You can enhance them even further if you swap the sweetener in the glaze, which is usually sugar or honey, for maple syrup.
Aside from its rich flavor and color, maple syrup is incredibly nutritious. Studies show that it contains important minerals like zinc, manganese, potassium, and calcium, as well as up to 24 different antioxidants which help to reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system. It also has a lower glycemic index than sugar and is a healthier alternative to artificial sweeteners. Added to the natural goodness of carrots, and you have a side dish that's not only super tasty and colorful, but also good for you.
How to make maple glazed carrots
To make a basic glaze, all you need is a fat, a sweetener, and seasonings. Butter adds a silky, creamy texture, but you can use olive oil if you want to keep your glazed carrots vegan. Melt the butter in a small saucepan, then add the maple syrup, salt, and pepper, and stir until well mixed.
You can leave small or young carrots whole, or slice them into coins or lengthwise down the middle if they are larger, then toss them with the glaze in a large bowl and place them on a lined baking sheet. Roast the carrots for about 30 to 40 minutes in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, until they are soft and caramelized.
The great thing about this recipe is that you can tailor it to match other dishes and also vary the flavors using different seasonings. For instance, you can give them a spicy kick with just two seasonings to serve along a Mexican-inspired dinner, or add cumin, smoked paprika, or za'atar for a Middle Eastern twist. You can brighten them up by adding some citrus to the glaze then garnish with some citrus zest and fresh parsley, mint, or cilantro, or give them a warm touch with ginger and cinnamon. To get started, try this Roasted Rainbow Carrots With Ginger and Orange recipe, swapping the honey for maple syrup and use it as a guide, then get creative with your own touches.