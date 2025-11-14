The One-Ingredient Upgrade For Better Roasted Carrots

Carrots are one of the most perfect vegetables to make as a side dish. Aside from being easily available and inexpensive, carrots are a nutrition powerhouse loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They are also quite versatile, compatible with a number of vegetables, fruit, spices and herbs. You can simply boil or steam for a quick side or dress up your carrots to turn them into the star of the meal. Most importantly, you'll be hard pressed to find someone who loathes carrots.

There are lots of creative ways to elevate carrots, turning them into everything from crispy latkes to hummus and even pie. But if you want to keep things easy while taking advantage of their natural sweetness, roasting carrots with a simple glaze is an effortless way to take them from plain to delicious. You can enhance them even further if you swap the sweetener in the glaze, which is usually sugar or honey, for maple syrup.

Aside from its rich flavor and color, maple syrup is incredibly nutritious. Studies show that it contains important minerals like zinc, manganese, potassium, and calcium, as well as up to 24 different antioxidants which help to reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system. It also has a lower glycemic index than sugar and is a healthier alternative to artificial sweeteners. Added to the natural goodness of carrots, and you have a side dish that's not only super tasty and colorful, but also good for you.