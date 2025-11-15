9 Costco Items To Make Holiday Baking A Breeze

As the tail end of the year approaches, you're probably already scheduling your holiday plans — counting down the weeks, penciling in dates, and figuring out menu ideas and logistics. For many, baking is a big part of the season. Some people spend hours upon hours baking and crafting cookie boxes filled with a range of treats. Others create layered cakes and decadent cream-filled Yule log cakes or pies for bake sales. Either way, you'll need more than a couple of cups of flour and a splash of vanilla to get through the rush of holiday baking. This level of baking requires something bigger: Costco, the warehouse we all know and love.

And while you might tend to go there to grab a rotisserie chicken or frozen appetizer, you should also consider it your top stop for all your baking needs. Make it easy on yourself, rather than purchasing essentials from a regular grocery store and succumbing to issues like low stock, poor-quality items (those leaking bags of sugar or flour), or other problems that may arise. Let Costco be your secret weapon this holiday baking season.