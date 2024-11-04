Swiss Roll Vs Yule Log Cake: What's The Difference?

When the holidays roll around, we start seeing cute little gingerbread men, long sheets of peppermint bark, and rolled, cream-filled cakes. But it doesn't have to be Christmas-time to enjoy the latter. Between their layers of thick, fluffy filling and light, spongy cake, roll cakes are delicious treats to sink your fork into any time of year, as long as you know which type to look for.

Swiss rolls and yule log cakes are both examples of rolled up desserts and they both feature a long, round shape. So what exactly is the difference between these two? They have varying backgrounds and, as you may have guessed, are traditionally eaten in different ways. Even just based on their outside appearance, yule log cakes look much more festive than Swiss rolls, largely because of how they're decorated. But each treat also has distinct flavors, and you'd go about preparing them in separate ways. So if you're not sure if you should whip up a Swiss roll or a yule log cake, we'll help you answer that question and more here.