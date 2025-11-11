The One Thing Bobby Flay Absolutely Refuses To Do When Dining Out At Restaurants

Professional chefs have their own lingo, like "'86-ing" a menu item or requesting "hands" ("The Bear" fans, rise up). But, when the pros are on the other side of the equation (i.e. dining out at another chef's restaurant), they often follow another, personal shepherding guidebook — and for Michelin-starred Bobby Flay, that means never, ever sending a dish back. As Flay shared in an interview with PopSugar, "I won't send food back to the chef. Never."

While Flay declined to elaborate on his personal motivations behind the refusal, it's no secret that sending food back at a restaurant can be uncomfortable. There are, of course, instances (like dietary needs or food allergens) in which sending food back is no question. But, in more subjective situations (like "this isn't what I ordered" or "my soup is cold"), a dining etiquette code of conduct applies.

Flay himself noted that it isn't a problem when guests at his restaurants send food back. "It happens in all my restaurants for one reason or the other," he told the outlet. "I want my customers to be happy, and I will try to the end of the world to make them happy. That's it." Readers who have worked in the hospitality industry will know that, in general, two truths apply here: 1. Restaurants value customer satisfaction over the slight inconvenience of remaking a meal. 2. If you send a plate back during peak dinner hours or another rush, be patient while your new meal is prepared.