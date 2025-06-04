This Is Bobby Flay's Favorite NYC Restaurant For Cheeseburgers

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a tried-and-true professor of all things good eating. Between hosting multiple cooking shows on Food Network and operating his many restaurants (except for the Mesa Grill restaurants, which have all closed down), Flay is an avid foodie adventurer himself, often traveling the globe to find new and exciting meals. When it comes to digging up the best of the best in his home turf of New York City, Flay has a long list of his favorite food spots, but his favorite cheeseburger comes from J.G. Melon.

Not only did Flay tell Food Network that J.G. Melon quite literally has the "best cheeseburgers in the world," but he also featured the restaurant's food on season one, episode five of "The Flay List" alongside his daughter, Sophie. Flay told the New York Post that he loves J.G. Melon's burgers because "the burger is just the right size." He went on to say that the burgers always have the "right crustiness" and perfectly melted cheese. While he's got a sweet tooth a mile wide (and prefers the Coconut Gold Bars from Fran's Chocolates in California), to Flay, nothing beats a classic NYC burger from the Upper East Side.