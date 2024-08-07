21 Of Bobby Flay's Favorite Food Spots In NYC

Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about the New York City food scene. The celebrity chef was born and raised in the city, after all, and got his first job in the food industry at Joe Allen's restaurant. After learning the ropes at the NYC establishment, he received a spot at the prestigious French Culinary Institute, before eventually opening his first restaurant in the city, Mesa Grill. Clearly, Flay is well-acquainted with New York's culinary landscape — so it's no surprise he has a number of favorites restaurants in the Big Apple, as well.

Although he's known for imparting a southwestern flare to many of his recipes (along with his Food Network stardom), New York City seems to be Flay's culinary center of gravity all the same. With that in mind, let's take a look at what we can learn from him when it comes to picking a restaurant in the city that never sleeps. Here are Bobby Flay's favorite spots in NYC.