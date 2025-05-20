The Chocolate Bar Bobby Flay Calls His Favorite Above All The Rest

Flay knows how to spot good food from a mile away, though he's not shy about voicing when something doesn't cut it, such as the reason why he never orders cod at a restaurant. The award-winning chef all but screamed his admiration for Fran's Chocolate's Coconut Gold Bars from the rooftop when he not only highlighted it in a People Magazine Holiday Gift Guide interview from 2014, but then featured the chocolates again on a Season's Eating episode of "The Best thing I Ever Ate." During the episode, Flay admits that he'll "eat the whole box over a couple of days," further highlighting just how delicious the chocolate bars are.

Fran's Chocolates is run by Fran Bigelow, who opened the first iteration of the shop in 1982, though there have been several changes over the years. The chocolatier shop makes a wide variety of caramels, truffles, chocolate bars, and chocolate sauces, but it actually started out focusing on cakes and pastries. Bigelow's skills with chocolate are so revered that she was named "The best overall chocolatier in the United States" by "The Book of Chocolate." Bobby Flay isn't the only well-known fan of Fran's Chocolates, either. Former President Barack Obama's favorite sweet treat was the smoked salted caramels from Fran's Chocolates during his 2008 campaign, so it's easy to see why Fran's Chocolates takes first place as Flay's favorite chocolate bar, too.