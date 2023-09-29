The Cooking Mistake That Bobby Flay Says Is Often Overlooked

There are many perils when it comes to cooking meats and vegetables. Getting the seasoning and marinade just right so each bite is tender, succulent, and tasty is only part of the equation to producing a delicious experience for your mouth. How your meat and veggies cook matters. There is a lot of ink and digital space that has been allotted to the dangers of undercooking, but Bobby Flay says the same attention has not been provided to the other extreme: overcooking.

Preaching it to the culinary world, Flay told Bon Appétit, "People are always concerned whether something is cooked enough. But they're never concerned with whether it's overcooked. And they rarely consider the residual heat that continues to cook a piece of protein once it's off the burner." There is a lot of truth in the Iron Chef's observation. Serving overcooked chicken is easier to do than serving undercooked chicken, yet each comes with its own health hazards.