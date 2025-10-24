Anthony Bourdain's Secret For Ordering A Restaurant's Best Dish

Anthony Bourdain was passionate about the world of food, both as a chef and as a diner. Through his writing and television shows, he introduced his audience to culinary experiences that ranged from the seemingly mundane to the exotic, treating them all as worthwhile and enjoyable. When it came to enjoying food, he appreciated it in a unique way, thanks to his experience on both sides of the table. For Bourdain, the best thing you could order at any restaurant was whatever the chef thought you should eat.

In 2010, Anthony Bourdain spoke on the Good Food Podcast about how to have the best eating experience possible. "Ideally, eating should be a completely emotional, non-intellectual experience," he explained. He used the example of how a chef eats to clarify. "They generally walk into restaurants and say 'I'll have what you're good at,'" Bourdain said. That puts the trust in the chef, allowing them to focus on what they know will taste good, rather than the customer having to come up with demands.

Those were the meals that he said he enjoyed best. There were many spots Anthony Bourdain loved to eat at across the U.S., so his words carry some weight. He went on to explain that he saw a shift in how restaurants and younger chefs approached food, one that allowed customers to have a better dining experience.