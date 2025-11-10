Walmart Has A Cake Roll For Fall That Fans Say Should Be Flying Off The Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

October may be behind us, but foodies are definitely not done geeking out over the most delicious pumpkin spice products of 2025. Walmart has gotten in on the fun throughout the season with its large selection of festive autumn desserts, and one of its most hyped-up items is also one of its simplest. The store's Freshness Guaranteed Pumpkin Cake Roll has garnered tons of fans for its perfect texture, comforting flavor, and affordable price.

It's fairly simple to make a pumpkin roll cake with cream cheese filling, but rolling up the cake sheet without breaking it can be a serious headache. For those of us who aren't bakers or need a last-minute dessert for fall festivities, this Walmart dessert is a true gem. The generous 18-ounce roll of pumpkin spice cake is filled with buttercream frosting and dusted with powdered sugar, and it only costs around $6.

Fans of this pumpkin roll say it tastes close to homemade, praising the perfect balance between the pumpkin and spice flavors. Reviews on Walmart's website are glowing, with one customer writing, "This pumpkin roll is absolutely amazing ... The cake portion is loaded with plenty of pumpkin flavor, while the butter cream is a perfect creamy and smooth consistency." Another reviewer said the cake is "super soft" and the icing "just melts in your mouth," adding that they could eat the whole thing by themselves.