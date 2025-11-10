15 Common Backsplash Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Kitchen

There is a hidden drawback of some backsplash tiles that no one talks about: upkeep and long-term maintenance. Natural stone and other porous materials might make for a stunning focal point in the kitchen, but they lose their charm once you try scrubbing out last night's spaghetti sauce from textured slabs. Kadambari Uppal concurs, "Kitchen backsplashes endure constant exposure to heat, steam, and grease, so choosing the wrong material can lead to quick wear and tear."

When shopping for materials, she wants you to wheel your cart right past any slabs of untreated marble, wood, or wallpaper. These materials are notorious for trapping stains as well as swelling and warp when faced with a constant stream of moisture. "Instead, durable and easy-to-maintain materials like Neolith, porcelain slabs, or quartz are ideal for most kitchens. These options are heat- and moisture-resistant, non-porous, and maintain their finish beautifully over time," she says.

But what if you have your heart set on certain decorative options? For areas in the kitchen that witness less traffic — spots that are away from the stove and the sink — you can expect more leeway and opt for striking options, such as sealed marble. The latter does come with the caveat that it needs to be resealed diligently and maintained regularly to retain its shine.