The Backsplash Mistake That Can Make Your Kitchen Look Outdated Fast

Do you want your backsplash to make a splash? Along with cupboards and countertops, the backsplash is a key focal point of any kitchen design. The moment someone enters the room, they will notice the backsplash if it stands out, which is exactly what some people want. Bold, bright colors. Maybe interesting patterns or unique materials. LED-embedded tiles have been trendy, as have living-wall backsplashes made of moss.

While daring and unusual ideas can be exciting, you need to ask whether you — or a potential future buyer — will still appreciate the backsplash next year, or in five years' time. Sometimes an audacious, striking backsplash idea can be a mistake. There is no doubt that a new trend can be extremely eye-catching when it emerges. Linear glass, subway tile, and bold colors were all big backsplash trends that seemed a little dated by 2025. So even if something seems like it's the coolest thing in the world right now, styles will inevitably change over time.

The best option for a backsplash, if you want your kitchen to remain timeless, is to select a design that avoids trends entirely. Because they aren't bold, unusual, or extravagant, they stand the test of time. That doesn't mean they have to be unattractive, but they don't need to be over the top, either.