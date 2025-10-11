This Sleek Backsplash Trend Looks Great, But Has Trade-Offs

Kitchen design trends are ever-changing, and no place in your kitchen, not even your backsplash, is immune. For years, the go-to standard for backsplashes was tile, which is easy to fit into different spaces and allows for all kinds of unique and bold designs that can add character to your kitchen. But over the last few years, another trend has reared its head and started to replace tile as the dream choice on everyone's Pinterest boards: the slab backsplash.

Slab backsplashes are called that because, unlike tiles that are made up of many pieces fit together, slab backsplashes are single blocks of material that cover a wall space with no interruption. Often made from quartz, marble, and other popular kitchen countertop materials, slab backsplashes have gotten popular because of their clean and more minimalist design, along with the natural looks of the stones used.

However, tile was a common kitchen backsplashes material for a reason, and even if you prefer the style of a slab, they have some big tradeoffs and downsides compared to other options. The biggest is cost, which comes from both the materials used and the labor needed. Cutting one big piece of material to fit into custom spaces is something that requires specialized workers to craft, and the installation of these heavy pieces also requires an expert team. This makes slab backsplashes out of the question for people who are looking to save money by making it a DIY project.