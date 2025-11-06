10 Old-School Comfort Foods Gen Xers Grew Up On (And Still Make Today)
If you were born between 1965 and 1980, you sit proudly in Generation X — a group with fond childhood memories of MTV and mixtapes, that witnessed the momentous transition from landlines to smartphones. This is a generation that grew up through many technological advances and cultural shifts, but another significant part of the Gen X experience was the food. The late 1900s were all about comfort food classics, with burgers, pizzas, and hamburgers being some of the best-loved fast food picks. And at home, this theme continued.
Before Gen Xers were old enough to cook for themselves, comforting, fuss-free meals were all the rage, and parents across America were whipping up cozy casseroles, satisfying sandwiches, and easy-to-prep desserts. Recipes that used simple pantry staples like canned soups and box mixes were especially popular. This era was all about hearty, crowd-pleasing meals that you could have on the table in no time at all.
Today, Gen Xers have carried many of these principles into their own cooking. While modern food trends have certainly shifted towards healthier ways of eating, there are countless convenient comfort foods from the 1960s, '70s, and '80s that remain just as popular today, perhaps partly fueled by Gen X nostalgia. So, let's revisit some of the iconic dishes that shaped this generation.
1. Tuna noodle casserole
Tuna noodle casserole was a prominent feature on 1970s dinner tables, loved for its straightforward prep method and creamy, comforting flavors. The earliest version of this recipe allegedly dates back to 1930. "Noodles and Tuna Fish en Casserole" was published in Sunset Magazine, with the invention attributed to Mrs. W. F. S. of Kennewick, Washington. Throughout the decades that followed, the dish grew in popularity, with various iterations popping up in cookbooks and other publications.
The key elements of the dish remain largely unchanged, with most recipes featuring a starchy base of al dente pasta or egg noodles, canned tuna, veggies, and a creamy, cheesy sauce. Common add-ins include broccoli, peas, and mushrooms, and the sauce element is often crafted with a simple can of cream of mushroom soup. This can however be whipped up from scratch with ingredients like broth, cream, and milk. With the ingredients combined in a baking dish or skillet, topping the casserole with something crunchy before baking is always a great idea. Think breadcrumbs, crushed potato chips, or crispy fried onions. We also love adding a touch of elegance to this Gen X favorite by enhancing it with some fresh dill fronds.
2. Kraft Mac & Cheese
Kraft's beloved Macaroni and Cheese first hit the shelves in 1937, and this convenient boxed pasta has certainly stood the test of time. In the late 1900s, it was a must-have pantry staple in countless American households, and many Gen Xers have fond memories of tucking into a cheesy bowlful during childhood dinnertimes. Kraft Mac and Cheese was especially popular during the economic crisis of 1977 to 1979, when its affordability appealed to struggling families. Kraft's marketing reflected this, too, with the company releasing a series of printed advertisements that demonstrated some budget-friendly but slightly questionable pairing ideas for the cheesy pasta. These included fish sticks, wieners, and ham-wrapped pickles.
The hassle-free approach to preparing this dish is another reason for its widespread appeal. As per the box instructions, the dry pasta is simply boiled, drained, and combined with the included cheese mix, plus some milk and butter. It's super easy to upgrade with some extra additions like bacon, sautéed veggies, or fresh herbs. And, it's versatile enough to be served alongside everything from grilled meats, crunchy slaws, steamed greens, and refreshing salads. Today, Kraft Mac and Cheese remains a go-to for people of all ages. While sales of the product have dropped slightly in recent years (likely due to consumers seeking healthier options), Kraft still held over 40% of the boxed mac and cheese market share in 2024.
3. PB&J sandwiches
Adored by kids and adults alike, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is comfort food classic that's never gone out of style. This irresistible combination was the brainchild of Julia Davis Chandler, who wrote about pairing currant or crab-apple jelly with nut butter in a 1901 edition of the Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics. But, it wasn't until World War II that this sandwich really became a hit. At this point, commercially-produced peanut butter and jelly had become more widely available, and the two products featured on the U.S. Military ration menus. Spreading these conveniently shelf-stable products into a portable, satisfying sandwich was a natural approach, and once soldiers returned home, they weren't ready to give up their beloved PB&J lunches. As their families caught on to this sweet and salty delight, the sandwich only continued to grow in popularity.
For young Gen Xers, the peanut butter and jelly combo was just as much of an icon, often sandwiched between white slices of Wonder Bread, with grape or strawberry-flavored jelly being the go-to. Packed into millions of school lunchboxes, and devoured as a late night snack by many a college student, the PB&J was a symbol of comfort and convenience. And, this beloved duo won't be falling off the radar any time soon. Whether you prefer creamy or crunchy, crusts on or off, as a modern-day American, it's predicted you'll consume around 3,000 of these beloved sandwiches in your lifetime.
4. Sloppy joes
Another mainstay of the Gen X dinner rotation was the sloppy joe sandwich. Offering an irresistible combination of saucy, flavor-packed ground beef and a pillowy hamburger bun, this dish is a protein-rich, crowd-pleasing option that's incredibly easy to customize. There's some debate around how sloppy joes got their name, with alleged link to bars in both Havana, Cuba, and Key West, Florida, both called "Sloppy Joes". However, some believe the term simply relates to the sandwich's messy nature. Though also popular in the early to mid-1900s, sloppy joes were a classic fixture of American dining in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s, and Gen Xers have continued to enjoy them well into adulthood.
The meaty sloppy joes filling is made by cooking the ground beef with onions, bell peppers, garlic, and a savory tomato sauce. This is typically flavored with a mixture of sweet, savory, and tangy condiments, such as barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar. Some recipes also include chili sauce or powder for an extra hint of heat. But, if there's no time for from-scratch cooking, there's always the option to reach for a store-bought canned meat filling, or speed things up with a handy seasoning packet. There are also countless variations on the traditional sloppy joe sandwich recipe, including vegan-friendly, lentil-based versions, those transformed into Mexican-inspired tacos, and slider-style recipes that see the sandwich elevated with a layer of melty cheese.
5. Banana pudding
Crisp vanilla wafers, sweet vanilla pudding, and fresh banana slices, all layered up in a bowl and topped with whipped cream or meringue. It's a mouth-watering creation that most Gen Xers will be familiar with. Banana pudding ticked all of the boxes for home cooks in the late 1900s, being easy to prep, suitable for making in bulk, and oozing with sweet, creamy appeal. This dessert is closely associated with the American South, where it remains a popular feature at events and gatherings, and its rise to fame is heavily attributed to Nabisco — the company that produces the famous "Nilla" wafers that have long been integral to the recipe.
We can in fact trace the first iterations of banana pudding back to the late 1800s. These recipes typically featured layers of sponge cake, custard, and bananas. Over the years, various versions, such as those made with lady fingers and breadcrumbs, popped up in cooking publications across America. And, some called for boxed vanilla wafers. In the 1940s, Nabisco caught on, and began printing a recipe for banana pudding recipe on the side of wafer boxes. It wasn't long before the wafers became the go-to add-in, and this approach persisted throughout the decades that followed. In the 1960s, Gen Xers also reaped the benefits of two iconic foodie inventions — General Mills' Cool Whip, and Jell-O's banana-flavored Instant Pudding. These fitted perfectly into the dessert, making prep even more of a breeze, and they still feature in many modern-day recipes.
6. Shepherd's pie
Shepherd's pie is a delightfully hearty and well-rounded dish, consisting of a savory ground meat and vegetable base, and smooth mashed potato topping. Its precursor, cottage pie, was born out of times of struggle in 18th-century Ireland, where potatoes served as an widely available and affordable pie crust. Back then, mutton was likely the meat of choice, but ground beef and lamb later became more popular filling options. By the mid-19th century, the term "shepherd's pie" was being used to describe versions of the dish made with lamb, while "cottage pie" referred to the beef-based variety. While this is still technically the correct way to distinguish between the two, you'll find many modern shepherd's pie recipes that call for beef.
It's no surprise that shepherd's pie was a hit amongst young families in the late 20th century. Made with simple, nutritious, and relatively low-cost ingredients, it brought all of the comforting vibes to the dinner table. This dish was also easily adaptable, with the option to switch up the veggies depending on what you had on hand. You could even prep it and chill it up to 24 hours in advance. There's so much to love about this humble dish, and of course, it remains a nostalgic favorite amongst many home cooks today.
7. Green bean casserole
A true standout on the Thanksgiving table, green bean casserole has firmly established its place in the U.S food landscape. And, this dish is truly the epitome of fuss-free comfort food. Created in 1955 by Dorcas Reilly, a home economist for Campbell's, green bean casserole leaned into the nation's love of convenience cooking, making use of Campbell's canned soup and other popular pantry staples of the time. And, this approach to homemade food continued well into the 1960s, '70s, and '80s. The simple, inexpensive nature of green bean casserole made it a hit amongst the parents of young Gen Xers, and this dish has firmly held onto its status as a staple, right up until today.
Green bean casserole typically begins with canned or frozen green beans, that are mixed with cream of mushroom soup, milk, and crispy French fried onions. Soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce are also popular additions. This savory medley is then spread into a baking dish, topped with something crispy (think crushed potato chips, crackers, or more crispy onions), and baked until hot and bubbling. The resulting dish is an amazing accompaniment to roasted meats like turkey and ham, as well as other sides like creamy mashed potatoes, savory stuffing, and roasted veggies.
8. Dump cake
As its name would suggest, dump cake requires nothing more than "dumping" a handful of pantry staples into a baking dish and popping everything into the oven. It's a method that perfectly embodies the cooking style of the Gen X era, and these versatile cake recipes are proof that convenience does not mean compromising on flavor.
Dump cakes first gained popularity in the 1960s, particularly in the Midwest states, and the crux of the concept is combining boxed cake mix combined with canned fruit, plus a few equally simple extras. Perhaps the best thing about this method is the lack of clean up required. There's no need for a mixing bowl since the ingredients are added directly to the baking dish. One of the most popular recipes in the '60s featured canned crushed pineapple, cherry pie filling, yellow cake mix, chopped pecans, and butter. Once layered up and baked, the resulting dessert is reminiscent of a cobbler, with a crisp topping and tender, fruity layer beneath.
Today, you'll find plenty of takes on the original cherry version, such as one that's made with cherry cola and Devil's Food cake mix. Or, you can opt for fresh fruits like chopped apples, which pair beautifully with warming spices and vanilla cake mix. And, don't forget to top each warm, gooey portion with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.
9. Grilled cheese and canned tomato soup
The combination of a grilled cheese sandwich and steaming bowlful of tomato soup could be considered timeless, and while this duo's popularity spans multiple generations, there's no denying its status as a Gen X childhood staple. Simple, warming, and satisfying, this meal was easy for parents to whip up in minutes, and always sure to hit the spot. The pairing can be traced back to World War II, when finding affordable ways creating filling meals was crucial. In the decades that followed, it took hold as a quintessential comfort food.
A classic grilled cheese of the '70s and '80s would consist of soft white bread, slices of American cheese, and a generous swipe of butter on each side before being toasted to golden, melty perfection in a frying pan. Crispy on the outside and irresistible gooey in the middle, the sandwich was the ultimate accompaniment to the sweet and tangy canned soup (which was often Campbell's). You'll now find many a gourmet-style version of the original dish, with canned soup swapped for homemade versions, and the sandwich featuring artisan breads and fancy cheeses. But, there's something unbeatable about the simple, old-school version that Gen Xers know and love.
10. Meat loaf
Meat loaf was another frequent feature on Gen X dinner tables, and it's easy to see why. This hearty dish is both budget-friendly and easy to make, and a loaf could easily feed the whole family with leftovers to spare. Meat loaf began appearing in American cookbooks in the early 1900s, following the invention of the mechanical meat grinder. Common additions to the ground meat were breadcrumbs, egg, and seasonings, with everything mixed up and baked in a loaf pan. These add-ins bulked out the protein-rich base, helping it to go further while also introducing new flavors and textures. Meat Loaf was an economical meal choice for home cooks during the Great Depression and World War II, and it remained popular throughout the 20th century.
In the 1970s and '80s, we saw the rise of meat loaf mixes, which consisted of ground pork, veal, and beef, and these made it easier to craft a well-rounded loaf. Home cooks would combine the meat and other base ingredients with savory flavor-boosters like diced onion, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and parsley. And, a sticky glaze was a must. This was often made with tomato ketchup, and spread atop the loaf before baking for a gloriously caramelized finish. Meat loaf still makes for a wholesome family meal today, and there are plenty of ways to give it a modern twist, such as spicing things up with a fiery gochujang glaze, or injecting some elegance with the addition of caramelized onions and red wine.