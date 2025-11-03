Make Hassle-Free Reuben Sandwiches With The Help Of One Appliance

The frying pan may be an ideal tool for whipping up a single grilled cheese, but the classic Reuben is a decidedly more involved sandwich. When it comes to toasting those lush layers of Jewish rye bread, slices of Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island or Russian dressing, flipping a fully-loaded Reuben within the tight confines of a skillet can create a mess. Worse, if you're dining with company, it's a drag to painstakingly prepare multiple Reubens in a skillet, one at a time. Skip the hassle and preheat the oven. Here at Tasting Table, using the oven is one of our top 10 tips you need when making Reuben sandwiches – especially if you're making more than one.

By opting for a baking sheet in the oven, foodies can toast multiple Reuben sandwiches at once, yielding less hands-on prep work and less time between you and your meal. To do it, simply assemble your Reubens as normal, then place the sandwiches buttered-bread-side-down on a parchment-lined baking sheet (easier cleanup later), and pop them in the oven. For diehard aficionados, we also have a detailed guide for the right way to build your Reuben sandwich layer by layer, to aid your assembly. Either way, just be sure to thoroughly drain that sauerkraut (especially if using a canned version) so your bread doesn't become soggy in the oven. To toast, bake those Reubens at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes.