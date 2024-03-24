The Best Wine To Pair With Corned Beef And Cabbage

I picked up more than a few pearly dewdrops of wisdom during my bartending career, and among the most crucial lessons learned are: Never work on St. Patrick's Day, if you can help it, and that people who celebrate the day with corned beef and cabbage take their meal very seriously. Befitting such reverence, a special meal deserves a special drink (not that corned beef is a March exclusive, it rocks all year long). It's worth noting that the ultimate boozy pairing for a plate of corned beef and cabbage is a pint of Guinness. But, for wine lovers, we've got a few recs up our proverbial sleeve.

Despite its reputation as a comfort dish, its complex flavors make corned beef and cabbage a tricky meal for wine pairing. Corned beef is ultra-savory and salty, but it comes with that side dish of naturally sweet cabbage. Still, the main elements at play with this meal are the rich fattiness, salty edge, and light sweetness — and it is from these criteria that we will proceed.

In general, red meat goes with red wine. It's a sommelier adage you've probably heard before, and often it's true. Still, rules were made to be broken, and white wine has its place alongside corned beef. When it comes to pairing wine with corned beef and cabbage, Syrah/Shiraz complements the meal, and Sauvignon Blanc showcases it.