The Aldi Steak That Beats Out Ribeye Every Time, According To Reddit

Aldi is a budget-friendly grocery chain offering some of the cheapest prices out there, and we aren't just talking about snacks, frozen meals, and packaged staples. Aldi's selection of choice cuts of steak is more affordable than competitors like Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Costco. One of the Aldi meats that is certainly worth buying is its grass-fed steaks. While the grass-fed ribeye has gotten a lot of praise from customers, Redditors think that the grass-fed New York strip steak beats out the ribeye every time.

One Redditor called the New York strip steak, "the best tasting meat you can get from a grocery store...the only thing I prefer over them are cuts of beef straight from the butcher. But for as cheap as they are I just can't get over how good they are." Another Reddit post displayed a photo of a perfectly cooked strip steak, grill marks and all, to tantalize onlookers, stating "Aldi grass fed New York strip steaks were chef's kiss."

Some redditors complained that the ribeyes were hit-or-miss, with their high-fat content resulting in a gristly, fatty steak. Meanwhile, others pointed out how consistently good the New York strips from Aldi were, with one stating, "safest option are [its] strips, I've never had a subpar piece." The New York strip is a much leaner cut than the ribeye and has a much beefier flavor. Still, Redditors were impressed by the marbling on the grass-fed New York strip from Aldi.