The Aldi Steak That Beats Out Ribeye Every Time, According To Reddit
Aldi is a budget-friendly grocery chain offering some of the cheapest prices out there, and we aren't just talking about snacks, frozen meals, and packaged staples. Aldi's selection of choice cuts of steak is more affordable than competitors like Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Costco. One of the Aldi meats that is certainly worth buying is its grass-fed steaks. While the grass-fed ribeye has gotten a lot of praise from customers, Redditors think that the grass-fed New York strip steak beats out the ribeye every time.
One Redditor called the New York strip steak, "the best tasting meat you can get from a grocery store...the only thing I prefer over them are cuts of beef straight from the butcher. But for as cheap as they are I just can't get over how good they are." Another Reddit post displayed a photo of a perfectly cooked strip steak, grill marks and all, to tantalize onlookers, stating "Aldi grass fed New York strip steaks were chef's kiss."
Some redditors complained that the ribeyes were hit-or-miss, with their high-fat content resulting in a gristly, fatty steak. Meanwhile, others pointed out how consistently good the New York strips from Aldi were, with one stating, "safest option are [its] strips, I've never had a subpar piece." The New York strip is a much leaner cut than the ribeye and has a much beefier flavor. Still, Redditors were impressed by the marbling on the grass-fed New York strip from Aldi.
Preparing a New York Strip
Reddit reviews of the New York strip have disproven the longstanding myth about Aldi meats that professes they must be bad if they're cheap. Being grass-fed beef, Aldi's New York Strip already has more to offer than grain-fed counterparts, including better health benefits and a richer, leaner beef flavor. Of course, a fine cut of steak is only half of the equation because you aren't eating it raw. Knowing the best cooking method and how to execute it is the key to the tastiest New York strip.
We got some expert advice on the best way to cook a New York strip steak in an exclusive interview with Chef Michael Lomonaco of New York's Porter House restaurant. While the grill may be the first choice of many, a screaming hot cast-iron skillet is the most convenient and efficient way to get the tastiest steak every time. While grills aren't always available, a stove and oven are fundamental kitchen appliances that every household has. And you can use the stove and oven to cook a New York strip. On the stove, cast-iron skillets are known for being great heat retainers, ensuring the strip is cooked evenly. They're textured yet smooth surface will instill a deliciously seared char for a textural as well as a flavor upgrade. If you really want a pro sear, place the cast iron skillet in a super-hot 450-degree Fahrenheit oven before placing it on the stove.