How Affordable Is Aldi's Grass-Fed Steak Compared To Competitors?

Many people who love eating meat can agree that there's nothing like a nice, juicy steak. Whether you're dining in at a steakhouse or grilling one up at home, steak is a naturally flavorful and versatile way to build a hearty meal. Despite this, eating it may not be as accessible to most American families as it has been in the past. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average per-pound cost of a steak in the U.S. is currently $11.12 — the highest it has ever been since the beginning year of the dataset, 1998. This is why plenty of shoppers are choosing to buy affordable steak from Aldi and other popular grocery chains.

Aldi is known to have a diverse and cost-effective array of both specialty and staple grocery items. Although meat options can sometimes land on the pricier side, the chain sets itself apart by offering a variety of fresh and frozen products at reasonable prices (and we compiled a list of Aldi meats to buy or avoid for your next trip). At the time of this writing, Aldi locations in North Florida have two options for grass-fed steak: a grass-fed ribeye steak at $12.99 per pound and a grass-fed New York strip steak at $11.99 per pound.

If you're trying to get the most bang for your buck, it's wise to also reference the price of steak at other major grocery stores and see how they compare to Aldi's offerings. Retailers like Trader Joe's, Costco, and Walmart just may provide the right price. It's important to note, however, that costs will vary depending on your location.