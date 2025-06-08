How Affordable Is Aldi's Grass-Fed Steak Compared To Competitors?
Many people who love eating meat can agree that there's nothing like a nice, juicy steak. Whether you're dining in at a steakhouse or grilling one up at home, steak is a naturally flavorful and versatile way to build a hearty meal. Despite this, eating it may not be as accessible to most American families as it has been in the past. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average per-pound cost of a steak in the U.S. is currently $11.12 — the highest it has ever been since the beginning year of the dataset, 1998. This is why plenty of shoppers are choosing to buy affordable steak from Aldi and other popular grocery chains.
Aldi is known to have a diverse and cost-effective array of both specialty and staple grocery items. Although meat options can sometimes land on the pricier side, the chain sets itself apart by offering a variety of fresh and frozen products at reasonable prices (and we compiled a list of Aldi meats to buy or avoid for your next trip). At the time of this writing, Aldi locations in North Florida have two options for grass-fed steak: a grass-fed ribeye steak at $12.99 per pound and a grass-fed New York strip steak at $11.99 per pound.
If you're trying to get the most bang for your buck, it's wise to also reference the price of steak at other major grocery stores and see how they compare to Aldi's offerings. Retailers like Trader Joe's, Costco, and Walmart just may provide the right price. It's important to note, however, that costs will vary depending on your location.
Trader Joe's steak options cast a wide net
It's no secret that Trader Joe's has a loyal crowd of customers, especially if you scroll on social media apps like TikTok. The store sells a nearly endless array of unique, fan-favorite products in addition to the usual essentials. Trader Joe's also has an impressive variety of both plain steaks and pre-marinated options. In terms of its grass-fed products, there is slightly more of a range than that of Aldi.
At a location here in North Florida, Trader Joe's sells its organic grass-fed tenderloin steak at $24.99 for a 12-ounce serving. The organic boneless grass-fed ribeye falls at $14.99 for 10 ounces, an organic boneless grass-fed NY strip at $13.99 for 10 ounces, and the store's organic grass-fed top sirloin steak is the least expensive at $8.99 for 8 ounces.
You can save at Costco, but only when you're a member
Costco is often a great way to stock up on household essentials, bulk grocery items, and even purchase big-ticket appliances, all at a fraction of the typical cost. Its in-store fresh meat assortment is often quite impressive and provides customers an accessible way to buy more while spending less (here's how to save money buying groceries at the chain). One thing to keep in mind is that shopping in store at Costco does require a paid membership — a Gold Star membership costs $65 a year plus tax, and the more premium Executive Membership sits at $130 per year plus tax.
If you'd prefer to avoid the membership cost, you can still shop online at Costco for anything from meat to mattresses. Shopping online without a membership does involve a 5% surcharge, so you may want to factor that into what you're willing to spend. In terms of grass-fed steaks to buy in-store at Costco with a membership, your choices will vary depending on your location, so it's hard to determine the average pricing you'll find. Online, however, there are three different bulk items to choose from.
In North Florida, the Great Southern grass-fed NY strip pack comes with 14 steaks and costs $19.05 per pound, for a total of $199.99 when purchased online. The Great Southern grass-fed ribeye pack — also including 14 steaks — costs $23.81 per pound, totaling at $249.99. Lastly, the Great Southern grass-fed filet mignon (a 20-pack) is $31.00 per pound, with a total cost of $309.99.
Walmart's grass-fed steak prices may surprise you
Walmart may have a bad rap in some ways, but there's no denying that its prices and "Rollback" sales are hard to beat. The mega retailer has long been an accessible way to purchase everything you need all in one place, from tires to ice cream to jewelry. Here in North Florida, the grass-fed steaks at Walmart are, surprisingly, not the lowest priced in comparison to the other major grocery chains listed above.
In this region, a Marketside grass-fed ribeye steak at Walmart will cost you $19.94 per pound. The Marketside grass-fed NY strip ties in cost at $19.94 per pound as well. A Marketside grass-fed top sirloin steak rings in at $12.98 per pound. As mentioned above, product offerings and prices may vary from location to location, so these are simply an estimation of what you could find.