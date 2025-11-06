Nobody wants to see a rat anywhere, and that's especially true of a kitchen. However, Pixar turned that notion on its head when it borrowed the name of the infamous French stew and released a hit 2007 movie called "Ratatouille." The titular rat is Remy, voiced with gusto by Patton Oswalt, who is a Parisian rodent with exquisite culinary skills, and helps a budding chef learn his way around the kitchen. This Brad Bird directed film garnered five Academy Award nominations, and walked away with an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, spawned its own amusement ride at EPCOT Center in Orlando, and has earned a permanent place in many chefs' hearts.

In our interviews, no movie had as many repeat viewings and praise as "Ratatouille" did. Social media star Ahmad Alzahabi, aka The Golden Balance, found the movie to have great balance of its own. Eric Huang has sharpened knives in some of the most illustrious kitchens like Eleven Madison Park, and now with his Pecking House, and for him, the king of food movies is this Disney classic. While one might think Maneet Chauhan may be biased, owning the Indian-inspired eet outpost at Disney Springs, she insisted it was not, and gushed that the film "is so beautifully done, and it really gets kids involved into cooking and food, and I think that's amazing."

When Chef Emily Yuen isn't busy grilling corn with the husks on, she's at home enjoying downtime with family, including making "my four-year-old watch Ratatouille religiously." It's also a family affair for Fox & the Knife enoteca chef Karen Akunowicz. Her dad got a better sense of what she does for a living from the movie, and her young daughter is already a fan, asking to repeatedly turn it on by saying, "Want to watch mouses, mouses cooking."