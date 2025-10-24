The 18 Most Over-The-Top Popcorn Buckets To Hit Movie Theaters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's some debate as to whether we are in a quality era of cinema. We live in an age of seemingly endless sequels and reboots, which some people view as a bad sign for the direction of the industry. However, there is no doubt whatsoever that we are living through an absolute renaissance of movie popcorn buckets.

The creativity is endless. The brand tie-ins are exquisite. The technology is surprisingly advanced. (Some of them even light up!) The promotional popcorn receptacles on this list aren't your typical plastic buckets with the movie poster stretched awkwardly around the outside. These are hilariously and cleverly-shaped collectible items that will have you saying, "Huh, I could see myself spending $44.99 for one of those." Yes, they're that powerful.

Some of these popcorn buckets are adorable, and some are literally straight out of horror movies. Others are — whether on purpose or not — slightly suggestive. But they all have one thing in common: they hold your popcorn. They are functional containers for the best movie snack in the world, as long as you butter it so every kernel gets some. They also just so happen to be a beaver, a vampire's tomb, or a baby carrier.