The Genius Way To Butter Movie Theater Popcorn So Every Kernel Gets Some
Digging your hand into a freshly popped bucket of movie-theater popcorn is a euphoric experience that intensifies the more your fingers are covered in salty, buttery goodness. However, you'll immediately snap out of that blissful state when you realize there's not enough butter on the second half of your popcorn. Luckily, there's a clever way to ensure every kernel is coated to perfection with butter and it involves straws.
The next time you order popcorn at the movie theater, make sure to ask for a couple of plastic straws. Unfortunately, this buttering trick won't work as well with paper straws because they're prone to becoming a soggy mess once wet. Equipped with your straws, place them directly into your popcorn. It's best to keep them a few inches apart, so they can effortlessly coat multiple sections of popcorn at once. Then, pour the delectable butter directly into each straw, placing the straw under the butter dispenser if there is one. Don't forget to move the straws up and down to evenly distribute the butter to the bottom and middle layers of popcorn.
To make sure each popcorn kernel is blessed with loads of butter, use two straws for a regular popcorn and three or four for a large. You can also use reusable straws or stick with one straw and move it around if you prefer to reduce your single-use waste. Although this hack might seem silly, using a simple drinking straw is a foolproof way to butter an iconic movie theater food. So, don't be surprised if you see everyone lining up at the butter station waiting to utilize this trick.
More ways to get beautifully buttered popcorn
Although the Flavacol popcorn seasoning salt that movie theaters use is what makes the beloved snack so addicting, it's the addition of liquid butter that makes each bite even more irresistible (even if it's actually a mixture of chemical additives and oil that is dispensed, rather than real butter). However, most of us love to add it, so if your movie theater doesn't have a buttering station, you can always ask an employee to do it for you. This is a tip a Reddit user and former movie theater employee recommends: Just ask for layered popcorn. Instead of only buttering the top portion, they'll also butter the middle portion as well.
If you prefer to be in control of how much butter is added to your popcorn, you can ask for a small bag and a side of the butter mixture. Simply pour some of the popcorn into the empty bag, butter each portion separately, and gently toss before recombining. If you want an extra dose of buttery goodness on top, drizzle the remaining butter and add some butter-flavored seasoning. Yes, doing it yourself is tedious and slightly messy, but at least you won't have a single dry, flavorless kernel.
We know this sounds weird, but you can also use a spray bottle to get even more butter onto your popcorn. Of course, you'll have to bring one with you or simply stick to using this hack on home movie nights. But it's a great way to perfectly butter every handful of popcorn without leaving your seat. Whether you use one of the spray butters our team ranked from worst to best or load a spray bottle with movie theater liquid gold, this is definitely another way to get the right amount of butter on your popcorn.