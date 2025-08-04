The Genius Way To Butter Movie Theater Popcorn So Every Kernel Gets Some

Digging your hand into a freshly popped bucket of movie-theater popcorn is a euphoric experience that intensifies the more your fingers are covered in salty, buttery goodness. However, you'll immediately snap out of that blissful state when you realize there's not enough butter on the second half of your popcorn. Luckily, there's a clever way to ensure every kernel is coated to perfection with butter and it involves straws.

The next time you order popcorn at the movie theater, make sure to ask for a couple of plastic straws. Unfortunately, this buttering trick won't work as well with paper straws because they're prone to becoming a soggy mess once wet. Equipped with your straws, place them directly into your popcorn. It's best to keep them a few inches apart, so they can effortlessly coat multiple sections of popcorn at once. Then, pour the delectable butter directly into each straw, placing the straw under the butter dispenser if there is one. Don't forget to move the straws up and down to evenly distribute the butter to the bottom and middle layers of popcorn.

To make sure each popcorn kernel is blessed with loads of butter, use two straws for a regular popcorn and three or four for a large. You can also use reusable straws or stick with one straw and move it around if you prefer to reduce your single-use waste. Although this hack might seem silly, using a simple drinking straw is a foolproof way to butter an iconic movie theater food. So, don't be surprised if you see everyone lining up at the butter station waiting to utilize this trick.