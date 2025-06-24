4 Spray Butters, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're trying to be careful with how much butter you're using in any given recipe, or you just want to ensure a more even application on whatever butter-adorned food you're making, spray "butter" can come in handy. Admittedly, most spray butters out there aren't actual butter, but are rather oil-based products simply flavored to taste like butter, so they're not necessarily a good option if you care about eating the real thing. But when you're going for flavor alone, they can be a good substitute from a more standard stick of butter, which — let's be honest — can sometimes be hard to spread if it's straight out of the refrigerator.

That's why I wanted to get a better picture of the spray butter landscape. There aren't a ton of widely accessible spray butters out there, but I still got the chance to try four of them both alone and on bread. I've ranked these spray butters from worst to best, so you'll have a better idea of which products are worth trying and which you're probably better off skipping, based on flavor and ease of use.

With the exception of one spray butter, all of these products are intended to be used on popcorn. That's an application that certainly makes sense (and one you should try if you're trying to upgrade the flavor of your popcorn), but you can also use these spray butters on bread or in a variety of other dishes. Regardless, this ranking should help guide you through your spray butter journey.