Husk On Or Off? Here's How You Should Be Grilling Corn On The Cob

Death, taxes, and peeling the husk and silks from a corn cob. Certain things in life are inescapable, and if you want to enjoy freshly grilled corn on the cob, you're going to have to get your hands messy to unwrap the golden kernels that await inside. But the timing of the husk removal can vary, depending on how you prefer to cook your corn. We spoke to chef Emily Yuen during the New York City Wine & Food Fest, who told us exactly how she prefers to grill her corn on the cob.

"I like to barbecue corn," says chef Yuen. Rather than cleaning and stripping each cob individually before grilling, Yuen says, "I keep it in the husk and barbecue the whole thing in the husk. It steams and chars at the same time." Yuen tells us that the beauty of keeping a cob of corn whole and in its husk is that the husk acts "like a natural foil — and the strings kind of disappear too." When you use a grill with high heat for corn cobs still in their husks, Yuen says that they cook evenly, "like a steamed grill. You just throw it on the grill like that." If you don't have access to a grill, you can always use your oven to cook corn on the cob with its husk on, as the same principles apply; however, note that they will take longer to cook in the oven.