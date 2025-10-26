The Nigerian Pantry Staple That Belongs In Your Beef Stew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Preparing an old-fashioned beef stew recipe is simple and fulfilling, offering opportunities to include unique ingredients to amplify the flavor. That's exactly what Tasting Table chatted about with chef Ayo Balogun of Dept of Culture Brooklyn at the New York City Wine & Food Fest, where he hosted a tasting menu from North Central Nigeria. Balogun shared his expert advice along with one of the pantry staple ingredient he leans on to make a memorable beef stew: Nigerian fish powder.

Per Balogun, "In Nigeria, we don't cook with wine — we do if you're a rich person. If you're a rich person, yeah, you'll probably cook with wine. But for me? Fish powder." Similar to the array of fish sauces around the world, Nigerian fish powder provides a punch of unforgettable umami flavor. Balogun explains the powder is typically made from crayfish and fermented locust beans. "Those two things work well, even in beef," he said.

Albeit an unexpected addition to a beef stew, Nigerian fish powder is just one example of African seasonings to spice up your next dish. Of other flavors to include in your beef stew, Balogun also explains that "Nigerian curry powder, the old-school one" is another seasoning to keep in mind. Though Nigerian fish powder is not a common pantry staple in the U.S., seeking it out at an international grocery store or African market would be well worthwhile.