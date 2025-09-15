Do You Have To Refrigerate Furikake Seasoning?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Japan's culinary landscape, furikake is one of the many wonders. It translates to sprinkling in Japanese, and that's precisely what the seasoning is used for. Usually made with bonito flakes (dried fish flakes), soy sauce, sesame seeds, and nori (seaweed), furikake often goes on top of rice for a touch of umami flavor.

You can either make your own furikake at home or opt for store-bought. Regardless of which you have, instructions for storing the seasoning aren't so straightforward. As a general rule of thumb, it's fine to store it in a cool and dry place at room temperature, as long as the packaging is airtight. That being said, in some cases, you will want to refrigerate the seasoning to maintain its quality.

If you live in a humid environment, it's a good idea to stick furikake in the fridge once it's opened. Things like humidity, heat, and light can impose damage to the delicate blend of ingredients in your furikake, causing them to soften, clump up, and lose their flakiness. Refrigeration mitigates this and keeps the seasoning dry and crunchy. Although commercial furikake is typically packed in durable containers designed to keep the seasoning secure from air and moisture, it doesn't hurt to refrigerate it if you live in such an environment. And when in doubt, you can always look at the packaging for storage instructions. As for homemade furikake, the same conditions apply, but consider adding a desiccant pack to the airtight container to absorb excess moisture when keeping it in the pantry.