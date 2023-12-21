Burger Scholar George Motz's Hamburger America Is A NYC Hot Spot

Not too many restaurants are named after documentaries, but the new NYC burger spot Hamburger America isn't run by any normal restaurateur. George Motz has been thinking about burgers for a long time, releasing the documentary "Hamburger America" back in 2004, which surveyed the diversity of burgers across the country. That film went on to be nominated for a James Beard Award and launched Motz into burger stardom. The burger scholar has since gone on to become the foremost authority documenting and studying the history of hamburgers in America, publishing multiple books and hosting the YouTube series "Burger Scholar Sessions," which has featured plenty of big-name chefs like Matty Matheson and J. Kenji Lopez-Alt. Yet through all that time he never actually had a restaurant of his own. That all changed back in November with the opening of Motz's first burger stand in New York City.

Hamburger America is located on MacDougal Street in SoHo in New York and Motz himself has been working the grill, at least for the opening weeks. The spot is a deliberately retro-style hamburger stand with counter seating and it's already earning rave reviews as well as grabbing attention on social media. The menu is small with just a few smash burgers and sandwiches, but Motz has said he plans on expanding the menu soon by bringing in guest chefs to serve specialty burgers from around the country, true to his burger scholar history.