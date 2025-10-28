Do You Roast Onions With The Skin On Or Off?

Caramelizing onions may seem like the peak of deliciousness, but roasting the alliums unlocks a whole new world of flavor. The technique turns onions into a bold finishing touch for a myriad of foods, but it takes the right technique to unlock that. To find the best way to roast onions, we sought out an expert at the New York City Wine & Food Festival.

According to vegan chef Shenarri Freeman, whether or not you roast onions with the skin on depends on how you'll be using the ingredient. "I would do skin on if I'm trying to make a stock or a broth or something, and I'm going to strain it out," she says. The decreased water content and concentrated flavor that stems from high temperatures elevate the onions, but when whipping up a broth, it's important to preserve as much of that pungent liquid as possible.

"When I'm making broth, I'm trying to extract those oils and nutrients that come with it ... I definitely get that when I'm roasting with the skins on for broths and stocks," Freeman explains. Not only do the skins help to maintain the moisture of the onion, but they also make a great broth ingredient. They have a mildly bitter taste that can lend an earthiness and a golden or purple hue to your vegetable stock.