For Delicious Roasted Onions, Go Light On The Seasoning

There are a few key steps to follow when roasting onions to ensure a perfectly seasoned dish. First, remember to chop off the bottom and top ends of the onions before baking. You can also cut them into small sections if you so wish. This provides sufficient surface areas that expose the inner layers of the onions, therefore, you can place your chopped herbs and spices or sprinkle seasons on these cut surfaces to enable easy penetration. Remember, the initial seasoning before roasting should be done conservatively. This doesn't mean being overly cautious, but rather, ensuring that the seasoning is a hint lighter than your desired end result.

Additionally, tossing your onions with olive oil as they roast helps add flavor while enhancing the browning process and allows the seasoning to sip into the onions even better. You should also flip the onions during the baking period. This not only ensures even cooking but also encourages better flavor distribution of the seasoning added.

Once your onions are roasted to perfection and caramel-brown, remove from the oven and let them cool for a moment. Now, taste them. At this point, you can make further seasoning adjustments. One of the best things about roasted onions is their adaptability, therefore, adding more seasoning at this point works just fine. A dash more salt, a few more cracks of black pepper, or a drizzle of sherry vinegar can elevate the dish to gourmet status.