Review: McDonald's New Buffalo Ranch Menu And Chips Ahoy! Frappé Should Have Been Kept On The Down-Low

Even though we like to pretend we enjoy more elevated options for quick eats, we still perk up when McDonald's does something new — it's the pioneer of American fast food, after all. When McDonald's talks, we listen, which is why the recent quiet rollout of a whopping four new items created the biggest fast food buzz since the chain brought back the Snack Wrap.

Starting on October 28, 2025, McDonald's is releasing a brand-new, limited-time-only hot sauce, plus three new menu items designed to pair with said sauce. The sauce combines the nation's favorites — Buffalo and ranch — into one allegedly creamy, spicy, and unapologetically dunkable dip for all your chicken needs. On top of the new savory items — which include a Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy (a regular and deluxe version) and a Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap — Micky D's is also stepping up its sweet game with a collab that's hard to shy away from: a Chips Ahoy!-themed frappé, also available for a limited time.

I got my hands on all four items to see what all the sweet, spicy, and zesty buzz is about. I'll dive deep into the pros and cons of each so you can decide whether or not it's worth a stop at the tried-and-true fast food giant or if you're better off with something from the break room vending machine. So, grab plenty of napkins and get your dunking hand ready — let's see if the old Golden Arches still has a few saucy tricks up its sleeve.