The Easy Fudge Topping That Adds A Fun, Crunchy Twist

While fudge recipes are known to offer smooth, chewy decadence for sweet lovers, home chefs have looked for ways to add crunch to recipes to create textural contrast to homemade treats. Among the many ingredients that can be added to homemade fudge include crunchy candy pieces. If you're going to be whipping up a batch of goodies, fully step on the pedal of flavor and let cravings run the show. Whether you double up on decadence and use pieces of broken homemade Dubai chocolate bars or spruce up your fudge squares with the 2-ingredient chocolate crunch bars you made, even a basic fudge recipe can offer added appeal.

The best part of using crunchy candy on top of fudge recipes is that you can mix and match flavors to keep your palate delighted and intrigued. Smash Maltesers to sprinkle on top of dark chocolate batches or crush Butterfinger candy bars to pour on top of a 3-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe.