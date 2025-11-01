4 Starbucks Coffee Blends You Should Drink Cold And 3 You Shouldn't

No matter what the weather's like outside, sometimes you just crave a creamy, fully dressed-up iced coffee. Or, maybe you just want to drink your iced coffee black. Whatever your particular hankering may be for, there's no denying that sometimes iced coffee just hits different — it can tickle a midafternoon craving and scratch a certain itch that hot coffee can't seem to reach. However, not all iced coffees are created equal.

Obviously, personal preference varies widely in the coffee world, but there's no denying that coffee tastes different when cold than it does when hot. Chilling a coffee can amplify or mute certain tasting notes, often giving the drinker a nuanced impression of the beverage when they enjoy it both ways. I have over a decade of barista experience under my belt, but I couldn't say I've ever taken the time to taste certain roasts side by side at both temperature extremes — until today, that is.

I grabbed seven of Starbucks' whole-bean coffee blends and tried each hot and cold, to determine which were worth taking the time to ice. I actually found that four of the bunch made great cold coffees. The other three are best enjoyed as a piping hot morning cuppa. For more about how I conducted this taste test, check out the "Methodology" section at the end of this piece.

