These Mini Pumpkin Pie Bites Are The Ultimate Fall Treat
Mini pumpkin pie bites are delicious individual portions of classic pumpkin pie, and you don't have to wait for Thanksgiving to enjoy them. They have the same great taste as regular pumpkin pie, and while they are certainly a delicious addition to a dessert buffet, their bite-sized format and portability also make them easier to enjoy as a snack or on the go. Serving couldn't be easier — no silverware is required, and there won't be any messy dishes to wash up afterward.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for mini pumpkin pie bites that's perfect for fall. The pure buttery flavor and flaky crust of the homemade pie dough, along with the creamy, sweet, and rich filling, is delicious and satisfying, and warm autumnal spices bring everything together. The recipe guides you through making your own tender-flaky pie crust and cutting out circles with a cookie cutter to fill a mini muffin tin, but it's endlessly customizable, and can be made in different shapes and sizes.
Enjoy these mini pumpkin pie bites on their own or make them even more delectable by serving them with a dollop of whipped cream. These bite-sized treats are sure to be a hit whether you're hosting a holiday party or just reaching for a sweet treat to brighten up a weekday afternoon.
Mini Pumpkin Pie Bites Recipe
These mini pumpkin pie bites are a bite-sized taste of fall, with a flaky, buttery homemade crust and a tender, sweet-spiced pumpkin pie filling.
Ingredients
- For the dough
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon granulated sugar
- ¾ cup very cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes
- 4 tablespoons ice water
- For the filling
- 1 egg
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Optional Ingredients
- Whipped cream for serving
Directions
- To make the pie crust, first place the flour, salt, and sugar in a food processor. Pulse to combine.
- Add the butter and pulse just until crumbly, with pea-sized pieces of butter visible.
- Add 2 tablespoons of the ice water and pulse until the dough sticks together when pinched. Add more ice water in 1-tablespoon increments only if it's too dry. Be careful not to add too much water, or the dough will get tough.
- Transfer the dough to a work surface and shape it into a flattened ball. Work quickly so the butter doesn't melt, and do not knead the dough. Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for one hour.
- Meanwhile, start making the filling. Place the egg and sugar in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
- Add the pumpkin puree, heavy cream, vanilla extract, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt, and whisk until smooth. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Grease a 24-cup mini muffin tin.
- Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and roll it out into a large disc about ⅛-inch thick.
- Cut out 24 circles with a 3-inch round cookie cutter.
- Center the dough circles over the cups of the muffin tin and press to line the bottom and sides of the cups.
- Divide the filling evenly among the cups.
- Bake for 20-22 minutes until the crusts are golden brown and the filling no longer jiggles.
- Let the pumpkin pie bites cool completely in the tin and then carefully remove them, using a spatula or a butter knife if needed to loosen them from the sides.
- Serve topped with whipped cream if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|239
|Total Fat
|14.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|52.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|6.8 g
|Sodium
|180.5 mg
|Protein
|3.2 g
What variations of pumpkin pie crust I can make?
There's nothing like homemade pie crust, but reach for store-bought crust if you just can't make your own. Unless you're making a full-sized pie, buy a soft, rolled-up pie crust instead of a firm one meant for lining a pie pan. That way, you can cut out dough circles to line the mini muffin tin.
To switch up the homemade pie crust, whip up a delicious graham cracker crust in five minutes with graham crackers, sugar, and melted butter. A cookie crust is a similar variation. Pulse the cookies in a food processor before mixing them with sugar and melted butter. Then press the mixture into the pan. Chocolate cookies would complement a chocolate pumpkin pie or one with swirls of Nutella, and gingersnaps or spiced cookies would add a fall touch to a Thanksgiving pie. A hazelnut pie crust is delicious with pumpkin pie. You can make this version by mixing hazelnut flour in with all-purpose flour. A coconut pie crust would also pair well, and it couldn't be easier. Just mix unsweetened coconut flakes with melted butter and press the mixture into the pan.
You can also change up the shape of your mini pumpkin pies. Instead of using a mini muffin tin and a flaky pie crust, grab a store-bought puff pastry. Cut it into small squares or circles, add the filling, and fold and seal to create pumpkin hand pies.
How can I customize pumpkin pie filling?
Many of us might not have realized that pumpkin pie can be made in many variations, since the original version is so good. But unique ways to customize the flavor of pumpkin pie abound. Chocolate lovers can make a chocolate version by stirring melted chocolate into the batter. Stirring in salted caramel sauce, on the other hand, adds some wow factor to the classic pie. Add maple syrup and a walnut topping for a maple walnut version, or coconut milk and extra eggs for a pumpkin coconut custard.
For an extra light and airy pie, follow this pumpkin pie tip from Julia Child and fold whipped cream into the batter. On the other hand, turning pumpkin pie into a pumpkin pie cheesecake with softened cream cheese is an extra-rich way to enjoy the pumpkin dessert. You can make the cheesecake uniform throughout, add a cheesecake middle layer to the pie, or marble the cheese mixture into the batter.
Add a rich and sweet crumb topping by mixing flour, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, and melted and cooled salted butter together and sprinkling it over the pie before baking. Add nuts like pecans for even more texture. A simple topping of whipped cream is always appreciated, but consider some of these pumpkin pie topping ideas that aren't whipped cream to take it up a notch. Think fall flavors of ice cream, toasted marshmallows, whipped mascarpone, toasted coconut flakes, and even fried sage.