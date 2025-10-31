These Mini Pumpkin Pie Bites Are The Ultimate Fall Treat

Mini pumpkin pie bites are delicious individual portions of classic pumpkin pie, and you don't have to wait for Thanksgiving to enjoy them. They have the same great taste as regular pumpkin pie, and while they are certainly a delicious addition to a dessert buffet, their bite-sized format and portability also make them easier to enjoy as a snack or on the go. Serving couldn't be easier — no silverware is required, and there won't be any messy dishes to wash up afterward.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for mini pumpkin pie bites that's perfect for fall. The pure buttery flavor and flaky crust of the homemade pie dough, along with the creamy, sweet, and rich filling, is delicious and satisfying, and warm autumnal spices bring everything together. The recipe guides you through making your own tender-flaky pie crust and cutting out circles with a cookie cutter to fill a mini muffin tin, but it's endlessly customizable, and can be made in different shapes and sizes.

Enjoy these mini pumpkin pie bites on their own or make them even more delectable by serving them with a dollop of whipped cream. These bite-sized treats are sure to be a hit whether you're hosting a holiday party or just reaching for a sweet treat to brighten up a weekday afternoon.