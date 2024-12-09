Pumpkins aren't just decorative gourds to carve for Halloween or assemble over the Thanksgiving table. They're a tasty squash to enjoy in everything from soups and sauces to bread and pie. If you're new to cooking pumpkins from scratch, we've consulted an expert to explain the easiest method to prep a pumpkin for any fall recipe. Tasting Table interviewed Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," who provided detailed instructions on how to prepare a pumpkin.

"Many types of pumpkins and squashes in general have a tough outer skin that isn't that pleasant to eat. If you plan on cubing the pumpkin to add to a stew, whether roasted, sauteed, or simmered, it's important to peel away the skin before using," she said. While you can take a potato peeler to raw butternut squash, pumpkins take a little more grunt work. Furthermore, their round shape require you to break them down before attempting to remove the skin.

"Simply cut the pumpkin in half, then scoop out the seeds and the inner fibers with a large spoon," Jessie-Sierra added. "To soften the skin, you can place the halved pumpkin into a large microwave safe dish with a bit of water and microwave on high in 30 second increments, until the skin can be pierced easily with a pairing knife. Let cool, then slice away the skin." Then, remove the skin by slicing from the stem downward.

