The Easiest Method To Prep A Pumpkin For Any Fall Recipe
Pumpkins aren't just decorative gourds to carve for Halloween or assemble over the Thanksgiving table. They're a tasty squash to enjoy in everything from soups and sauces to bread and pie. If you're new to cooking pumpkins from scratch, we've consulted an expert to explain the easiest method to prep a pumpkin for any fall recipe. Tasting Table interviewed Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," who provided detailed instructions on how to prepare a pumpkin.
"Many types of pumpkins and squashes in general have a tough outer skin that isn't that pleasant to eat. If you plan on cubing the pumpkin to add to a stew, whether roasted, sauteed, or simmered, it's important to peel away the skin before using," she said. While you can take a potato peeler to raw butternut squash, pumpkins take a little more grunt work. Furthermore, their round shape require you to break them down before attempting to remove the skin.
"Simply cut the pumpkin in half, then scoop out the seeds and the inner fibers with a large spoon," Jessie-Sierra added. "To soften the skin, you can place the halved pumpkin into a large microwave safe dish with a bit of water and microwave on high in 30 second increments, until the skin can be pierced easily with a pairing knife. Let cool, then slice away the skin." Then, remove the skin by slicing from the stem downward.
Alternative method for roasting pumpkin
Roasting pumpkin is a way to instill more depth of flavor, whether as a standalone side dish or a pureed ingredient in sauces or baked goods. If you're roasting pumpkin, the peel can stay on. It'll still be inedible but, similar to roasting acorn squash or butternut squash, the peel maintains the pumpkin flesh's moisture as it roasts. Jesse-Sierra's directions illustrate a simpler prep albeit longer cooking times.
"You can also prepare a pumpkin for roasting or pureeing in a similar fashion. Slice in half and scoop out the insides. Drizzle the halves with a bit of olive oil, and sprinkle with some kosher salt," she said. "Lay the halves cut-side-down on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Roast at 425F for 30-35 minutes until the flesh is caramelized and soft. Let cool, and then scoop out the insides to use in your pureed soup."
We have plenty of delicious pumpkin recipes to showcase the caramelized flavor and rich texture of roasted pumpkin. This curried roasted pumpkin and lentil soup puts an Indian twist on this classic American cultivar. Creamy pumpkin gnocchi soup with chicken meatballs is a cross between pasta and soup. Blend pumpkin puree with cream or coconut milk for a decadent sauce to season with herbs and aromatics.