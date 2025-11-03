9 Delicious Whiskeys That Are Cheap And Easy To Find, According To Bartenders

Whether it be part of a classic cocktail like an old fashioned, or straight from the bottle, whiskey is essential to any well-stocked bar and has many times been a key ingredient to a fun night out. It's a versatile liquor, beloved by both experienced whiskey aficionados and relative newbies who only know how to order it either 'neat' or 'on the rocks.' But if your experience with whiskey essentially boils down to watching shows with high-powered executives sipping on the expensive looking beverage during business meetings, it may seem inaccessible to the common person — that is, unless you don't mind holding your nose and drinking something cheap and sure to burn as it goes down.

But fear not, as you don't need to be filthy rich to find yourself drinking like Don Draper — and you won't even need to be reliant on any hacks for better tasting whiskey. All you need to do is buy the right product, and you'll be experiencing top-shelf tastes at a bottom-shelf cost. To make sure you're getting the best of the best without overpaying, we turned to a slew of experienced bartenders from across the country to get their choices for the best whiskeys that not only won't break the bank, but that are also readily available for anyone to find.