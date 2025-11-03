9 Delicious Whiskeys That Are Cheap And Easy To Find, According To Bartenders
Whether it be part of a classic cocktail like an old fashioned, or straight from the bottle, whiskey is essential to any well-stocked bar and has many times been a key ingredient to a fun night out. It's a versatile liquor, beloved by both experienced whiskey aficionados and relative newbies who only know how to order it either 'neat' or 'on the rocks.' But if your experience with whiskey essentially boils down to watching shows with high-powered executives sipping on the expensive looking beverage during business meetings, it may seem inaccessible to the common person — that is, unless you don't mind holding your nose and drinking something cheap and sure to burn as it goes down.
But fear not, as you don't need to be filthy rich to find yourself drinking like Don Draper — and you won't even need to be reliant on any hacks for better tasting whiskey. All you need to do is buy the right product, and you'll be experiencing top-shelf tastes at a bottom-shelf cost. To make sure you're getting the best of the best without overpaying, we turned to a slew of experienced bartenders from across the country to get their choices for the best whiskeys that not only won't break the bank, but that are also readily available for anyone to find.
Evan Williams Bottled In Bond
Evan Williams bottled-in-bond has both the glowing endorsements of numerous bartenders, and an authentication from the U.S. government to boot. The government supervised requirements for a liquor to be labeled as 'bottled-in-bond' come courtesy of the appropriately named Bottled-In-Bond Act of 1897, which is responsible for establishing quality bourbon in the U.S. But enough with the history lesson — we're looking to drink some quality whiskey on the cheap here. Though prices may vary for all of these options of course, Evan Williams bottled-in-bond is a good place to start, coming in at $20 for a liter.
But the price is just part of the appeal here. According to Jimmy Chmielewski, bar manager at The Archer in Charleston, South Carolina, Evan Williams bottled-in-bond is a go-to for restaurants to use for house pours, saying, "It is a work-horse of a whiskey."
Mike Lopez, director of food and beverage and executive chef at Elm Street Cask & Kitchen in Dallas, Texas, echoes these sentiments. He describes Evan Williams bottled-in-bond as, "Bold and structured, with toasted oak and brown sugar notes that hold up well in cocktails or alongside smoked meats." If you ever happen to be out at sea and happen upon hospitality consultant and bartender Jason Littrell while he's stuck on a deserted island, you'll likely find a bottle of Evan Williams bottled-in-bond alongside him. Since he describes it as "Probably the best 'bang for your buck' bourbon in America," can you really blame him?
Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch
Same brand, different batch — the only difference is that this one's a lot smaller. Pulled from only 200 barrels but still readily available, Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch honors its centuries-old heritage by naming this extra-aged bourbon after the year the company founded the first distillery in Kentucky. But while the origin of Evan Williams bourbon is a fascinating tale on its own, the brand has made sure to expand far beyond its home state's borders. The 1783 Small Batch seems to have at least a few fans in New Orleans. Jesse Carr, food and beverage director for Virgin Hotels in the Crescent City listed 1783 among their top cheap whiskey choices, adding, "Great in cocktails and also very nice just on its own."
If you're more in the mood for an unsullied glass of whiskey, Bonnie Borges, co-owner and general manager of Charmant in New Orleans claims that 1783 Small Batch is a good one to try neat thanks to its "Beautifully complex, semi-sweet palate." How many whiskies out there can get flavor notes of cherry, green apple, brown sugar, and according to Borges, "A hint of peanut butter cookie in there"? It sounds more like a delicious dessert based on that flavor profile, and since it generally comes in around $15 for a 750 milliliter bottle, it can be a somewhat inexpensive and decadent after-dinner treat.
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Next up, we're switching up brands, but staying in good ole Kentucky to pay our respects to the brand that honors Rev. Elijah Craig, whose name has become synonymous with Kentucky Bourbon. Elijah Craig Small Batch is an award winning whiskey that's been stored in a level 3 charred oak barrel, meaning that the bourbon barrel was charred in fire for 35 seconds. There's certainly a reason that bourbon has to be aged in charred oak barrels, but to keep things simple for our purposes, just know that it helps with the flavor and at least in this case, helps provide a warm spice and smoky taste. It's a bit pricier, averaging between $28-$30 for a fifth, but with all the work involved, it's easy to see why. It's another go-to for Jimmy Chmielewski, who says about Small Batch, "A great value. [...] Gives you that great aging (7-12 years) but a fantastic value."
Katie Thompson, beverage director of Vermont's The Lodge at Spruce Peak sums up her thoughts on the Elijah Craig staple by saying, "This is a very well-balanced whiskey that isn't too boozy or sweet. It's great on its own or in cocktails." You won't find any objections from Nick Barton of Osteria Lupo in New Orleans, especially when it comes to using Small Batch in cocktails. Barton said of Small Batch, "Nice, mellow, slightly sweet bourbon perfect for spirit-forward cocktails like [an] Old Fashioned or Manhattans."
Rittenhouse Rye
Rittenhouse Rye may have a notable flavor difference with some of the other bourbons on our list, which may have to do with the fact that it's a slight deviation from the Kentucky dominance of this list. Though it's now produced out of the Heaven Hill distillery in Kentucky, it's name actually comes from up north, specifically Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia. Wherever it's from however, it has fans from all over the country. General manager and beverage director Sebastian Estes of Katsubo in Charleston, South Carolina recommends it not only from the price perspective (it comes in at around $25), but from a nostalgia factor as well.
Estes claims it was his and his coworkers drink of choice to shoot after a shift, and it doesn't seem to simply be his personal preference. As he said of the alliterative whiskey, "Rittenhouse Rye is probably one of the most beloved ryes in the Charleston bar scene, and I would imagine across the US. Rittenhouse is everything a bartender wants it to be."
Further down south in Georgia, Thomas Villani, mixologist and beverage director at Thompson Savannah, also spoke fondly of Rittenhouse Rye, saying, "It delivers great balance and depth, perfect for cocktails or sipping on its own, and it's widely available without breaking the bank." Rittenhouse even has fans in the Windy City, especially in Levi Tyma, bartender and general manager at Central Park Bar, who claims that Rittenhouse is "One of my personal favorite spirits."
Old Forester 86 Proof
When a company can celebrate 150 years — and counting — of business, it's got to be doing something right. Off the top of our heads, we can think of two things Old Forester has done to explain its success. First, you can thank Old Forester founder George Garvin Brown for selling bourbon in bottles so that you're not forced to buy it by the barrel. Second, and perhaps most importantly, Garvin Brown's brand created Old Forester 86 Proof, a bourbon that combines citrus, tropical fruits, clove spice, and mint together to make a whiskey that continues to thrive to this day.
Spencer Davis, lead bartender at The Alida Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, suggests that it might be ideal for those wanting to dip their toes in the delicious whiskey pool, calling Old Forester 86 Proof, "A great entry level whiskey for people looking to get into the category." Davis also says, it's "smooth enough to sip on the rocks and goes great in any whiskey-based cocktail."
Davis wouldn't have to go far to find another bartender who agrees with them, as Savannah comrade Thomas Villani also agrees. "Old Forester 86 Proof is one of those bourbons that proves you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy something truly good," says Villani. "It's got that distinct Kentucky character — rich with caramel and spice — that makes it just as enjoyable neat as it is in a cocktail. [...] It's a wallet-friendly whiskey that's become a reliable go-to for me."
Four Roses Yellow Label
Pretty name and romantic origin story aside, Four Roses knows how to make a good bourbon — and you need look no further than a bottle of its Yellow Label to prove it. We can get into all the facts to know about Four Roses bourbon another day, and instead, focus our attention on the bartenders who swear by it, like Steve Groom. In his recommendation, the general and bar manager at New Orleans-based restaurant Costera touches on how Yellow Label gets that high-quality taste without relying on a singular recipe. Groom describes Yellow Label as, "A high-rye, 80-proof blend of 10 different Four Roses whiskies, their flagship bourbon showcases honey, vanilla, caraway, and orchard fruit. A real value for money when you don't have a single barrel budget."
While fellow general manager and bartender Levi Tyma doesn't get into whether or not the bourbon is gluten-free, he does seem to be another fan of both the brand and the specific label, saying, "Four Roses is a classic brand of whiskeys, and [its] Yellow Label expression is perfect on the rocks, solid in cocktails, and best of all, affordable and widely available. It is known for its big vanilla and cherry notes."
If you happen to be a fan of storage tips and methods, Four Roses also appears to do things a little differently, claiming that its single-storage rack warehouses helps its bourbon age at a more consistent temperature, regardless of where its stored on the rack.
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey 101 is yet another example of Kentucky bourbon excellence. Among the things you may not have known about Wild Turkey Bourbon is that while the name has only been around since 1940, the company's origins can trace their way back to 1855, making it only a few decades younger than bourbon brethren Elijah Craig and Evan Williams. It may not have quite the experience as the other brands, but Wild Turkey more than holds its own when it comes to quality bourbon. We can give you the complete bottle guide if you fancy, but we've also got the words of experts we can turn to, such as Michael McLaurin, lead bartender at the Barnett in New Orleans.
McLaurin calls 101, "The gold standard for high-quality, at-home bourbon cocktails," and lists notes of a diverse list of flavors from brown sugar to seasoned oak. All told, McLaurin claims that 101 provides "unmatched flavor and complexity for the price." That price by the way, comes in around $22 for a 750 milliliter bottle, another great value for a complex bourbon. Wild Turkey 101 has even earned the title of "a classic" by Jason Littrell, who glowingly speaks of 101 as if they were trying to set it up with someone, calling it, "Rich, high-proof, and full of personality." If you're intrigued by that characterization, you're not alone, as Littrell admits, "I use it often at events because it's familiar to guests yet still earns respect from whiskey nerds."
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
If you're looking for value when it comes to popular bourbons, then look no further than Buffalo Place distillery's namesake — Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Not every distillery can earn the honor of being designated as a National Historic Landmark, but when you can make the claim that your bourbon has won over 100 awards from various competitions since 2000, what's one more accolade to add to the trophy case?
It's another bourbon with enough of a history and legacy that it deserves its own ultimate bottle guide, and has more than earned the high praise it gets from bartenders like Spencer Davis, who says of Buffalo Trace, "It's versatile, it goes in anything or nothing and is well priced." With it coming in at $30 for a 750 milliliter bottle, we'd have to agree.
So is the secret to its success that Buffalo Trace uses more corn than you might expect? Is it how long the bottles are allowed to age? Or should we stop asking questions and enjoy a glass already? The latter option sounds like the way to go, with Mike Lopez describing Buffalo Trace's taste as, "A beautifully balanced bourbon with layers of vanilla, caramel, and gentle spice." If you're somehow still on the fence about it, we'll once again remind you're definitely going to get more bang for your buck as Lopez claims, "It drinks like something twice the price and pairs easily with rich, roasted flavors."
Tullamore D.E.W.
We're not only getting out of Kentucky for our final entry, we're leaving the whole dang country and heading over to Ireland for — what else? — good old fashioned Irish whiskey. Tullamore D.E.W. is named after the town that the company's distillery calls home and where it's been pumping out Irish brown gold since 1829. Tullamore's Original Irish Whiskey is triple-blended for a taste that combines elements of sweetness, fruitiness, and spice that'll make you feel like you've taken a vacation to your local pub for a glass of the good stuff.
It's not limited to fans in the Emerald Isle, as from their post down in New Orleans, Jesse Carr claims that while Tullamore D.E.W. is good in cocktails, it's a great choice if you're looking for a simple whiskey on its own, saying, "You don't need to hide any off-putting flavors or "cheap" notes." If you hear some commotion coming from Dallas, that's just Mike Lopez vehemently agreeing, summing up his thoughts on the Irish whiskey by saying, "Smooth, honeyed, and approachable, this Irish whiskey brings a touch of brightness that complements lighter fare and desserts."