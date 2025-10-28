How To Make The Perfect Italian Meatball, According To Alex Guarnaschelli – Exclusive

Alex Guarnaschelli told Tasting Table that she uses olive oil to cook her meatballs, which she believes pairs well with the flavor profile and ingredients. When it comes to cooking them, she said that, "I always laugh because in the movie, 'Goodfellas,' they fry the meatballs. In 'The Godfather,' they bake them. I'm a fan of pan frying." But she also recommended cooking meatballs in an air fryer. According to her, meatballs should be cooked medium-rare, like a hamburger, before adding them to the pot of simmering special Italian Sunday sauce. "I love a crunchy brown exterior with a medium-rare tender interior," she said. However, she went on to explain that it doesn't always mean the interior is cooked enough.

To know whether your meatballs are cooked through, insert a meat thermometer into the center. It should read somewhere between 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare. Or, you can do as Guarnaschelli said and "You can squeeze a meatball, and if it feels tender on the inside, then you know it's ready for sauce." Guarnaschelli believes that tomato sauce with pasta and meatballs is a winning combination, so it comes as no surprise that she loves traditional Italian-American spaghetti and meatballs. Sometimes, she tucks mini-meatballs between layers of lasagna, but she also loves rigatoni pasta with meatballs. "It is, quite simply, what my father served me growing up," she told Tasting Table.

You could also serve plain meatballs with noodles that have been tossed with olive oil and Parmesan or garlic, and you really don't need anything more — except maybe homemade garlic bread. As Guarnaschelli said, meatballs "just belong on the table."