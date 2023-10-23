Take Venison Meatballs To Another Level With A Boozy Mushroom Gravy

You're probably used to making meatballs with ground beef, chicken, or turkey. No matter what protein you use, meatballs are a delicious and easy food to serve with salads, pasta, or as an appetizer. But if you're bored with your go-to meatball recipe, venison, which most commonly comes from deer, makes for a tasty substitute. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye created her own version of this dish and in it, she uses a boozy mushroom gravy to amp up the flavor.

"The deliciously deep and gamey flavor of the venison is paired with a rich, creamy, and earthy brandy mushroom gravy, which combines perfectly to make a wonderfully decadent meal," Rye says of her venison meatballs and brandied mushroom gravy.

What are the perks of using venison? As Rye explains, it has a much richer flavor compared to other proteins and is considered to be more eco-friendly than other meats because it is hunted rather than farmed. And while it does taste gamey, which can be off-putting to some, using brandy mushroom gravy offsets some of that taste.