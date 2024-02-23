Cremini Mushrooms Are The Secret Ingredient That Gives Your Meatballs Better Texture

Meatballs are loved around the world in a huge variety of flavors. Whether formed as tiny shapes for soup or giant spheres for the center of the plate, meatballs are made with a handful of ingredients to add flavor and texture and to bind the meat into shape. One ingredient you might be missing out on not only adds rich umami flavor but also contributes a juicy texture -– minced cremini mushrooms.

Cremini mushrooms are those light tan button mushrooms you'll find at nearly every grocery store and produce stand. Although they're the same variety of mushroom as white button mushrooms, they've matured to have a deeper flavor, and the brown color blends nicely with darker meats. Mushrooms provide a chewy texture of their own, but they're also great at soaking up cooking liquids. For meatballs that means the flavorful juices will be absorbed and retained rather than leak out in the cooking pan.