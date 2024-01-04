Chances Are, Your Favorite Mushrooms Come From The Same Variety

Do you stress over which mushrooms to buy at the grocery store? There's no need when it comes to the most widely known and available mushrooms: white buttons, tan creminis, and big portobellos mushrooms. Despite the difference in color and size, they are related. All three belong to the same species, Agaricus bisporus, and are just cultivated varieties of the white button mushroom. Understanding the subtle similarities and differences will help you understand how to pick the optimal mushroom and also reassure you that there really is no wrong mushroom when it comes to this trio.

Harvested at an earlier stage before their caps fully expand, buttons are the baby version of their more mature siblings: cremini and portobello. Cremini mushrooms, often referred to as baby bellas, are the middle child in this fungi family. Next comes the heavyweight champion: the portobello mushroom. When a cremini is left to reach full maturity, it blossoms into the king of mushrooms, the meaty portobello.