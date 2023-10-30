The Key Ingredient For Flavorful Mushroom-Smothered Pork Chops

Pork chops are a versatile, hearty dinner that can be prepared in a lot of different ways, but maybe the most satisfying is smothered in a savory, creamy sauce. The silky texture and rich flavor of a creamy sauce are the perfect complement to meaty pork, whether it's a classic onion gravy or our deeply savory mushroom-smothered recipe. The best part is that a mushroom sauce does double duty beyond adding flavor. "The pork chops end up really tender due to the method of cooking," says recipe developer Jennie Rye, crediting the creamy sauce the pork is finished in for helping the chops stay moist. And there is one essential component of her mushroom sauce that turns it into the most flavorful and luscious gravy you've ever made. When you're making these pork chops, you're going to want double cream.

Double cream isn't a very well-known ingredient in the U.S., but it achieved greater popularity in the United Kingdom and Europe. Double cream is even richer and thicker than heavy whipping cream, and its texture makes it ideal for uses like topping fruit, and adding richness to sauces. Double gets its unique properties from the way it's made. Instead of naturally separating from milk like regular cream, centrifugal forces are applied to milk to force the separation, creating the possibility for much fattier and thicker cream products. In fact, double cream is so rich that if you beat it just a little bit too far, it can turn into butter.