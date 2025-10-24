Review: Nespresso's Festive Coffee Pack Is The Perfect Way To Ring In The Holiday Season

If your favorite season is approaching, you're in good company. I adore fall and winter — I'm not much of a summer gal, but once cold weather hits, you better believe I'm going all-out with bringing that seasonal appeal into every aspect of my life. I throw myself feverishly into cooking up batches of fall soup and hosting fabulous seasonal brunches, and there's one aspect of daily life that never goes untouched by the shifting seasons: morning coffee time.

Early October had me indulging in all of Bones Coffee's spooky fall flavors (which are great, by the way), and as we inch closer and closer toward the year's end, the annual rollout of holiday products is upon us. One of the first I noticed was a Nespresso drop, and when I saw the Festive Coffee Pack on the company's website, I knew I had to try it, even if just for the wintry flavors inside. More than that, though, the pack also comes with a box of chocolates and two decidedly posh Nespresso-branded mugs. Want to know if the pack is worth the splurge? Keep reading for my full review.