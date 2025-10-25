17 Budget-Friendly Ikea Dinnerware Items That Add Elegance To Any Meal
If you like to entertain (or you just enjoy a nice dinner from time to time), you may be familiar with the struggle to find quality dinnerware items at a decent price. But just because you can't, or don't want to, spend thousands of dollars on items like flatware, wine glasses, and fine china doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to eating off of paper plates or plastic dinnerware sets.
Thankfully, everyone's favorite budget-friendly IKEA has more than enough high-quality dinnerware that will have you doing a double take when you see the price. From delicately patterned plates and bowls to glass drinkware and wine glasses, IKEA has multiple options to fit any style and budget. So instead of waiting for a special occasion to pull out the nice dinnerware that you're afraid to break, these affordable IKEA finds will make every meal feel like the main event — without having to spend a fortune.
GLADELIG 18-piece dinnerware set
The GLADELIG dinnerware set is a dream for those who want the look of expensive stone pottery but for way less. This complete set includes bowls and two different sizes of plates — a standard dinner plate and a side plate — for six people. Each piece is finished with a speckled sandy glaze that gives it a look that is often found with high-end stone dinnerware.
The sides of the plate also curve further up than typical plates, allowing for more versatility in what you put on them (think pastas and curries) and less worry of food spilling over onto your table. This set comes in both a light grey and blue color, each with a brown rim around the edge that gives each piece some added dimension and character. But this set doesn't stop here. You can also pair it with the full GLADELIG series including serving plates and tumblers to complete your table setting.
DYRGRIP wine glass
If you are a wine lover, the DYRGRIP wine glass is a top pick from IKEA's glassware selection. Whether you are a wine novice or an aficionado, this glass will help elevate whatever wine you gravitate towards (be it a $5 bottle or a $50 bottle). Due to its specific shape, with a larger bowl that allows the wine to breathe, enhances the flavor, and helps bring out each wine's specific tasting notes, it is the most ideal for full-bodied types of red wine. But according to IKEA, it can help bring out "the aromas of lighter and medium-bodied wines" as well, so you aren't limited to only red if that's not your typical variety of choice.
Unlike some other glassware that IKEA sells, these glasses must be purchased individually rather than in a pack of multiples. For online orders, the minimum quantity is two. This is ideal if you're looking for a specific number for a dinner party or just want to invest in a few to elevate your nightly dinner routine.
FRÖJDA glass
Staying hydrated doesn't have to be boring, especially if you're drinking out of the IKEA FRÖJDA glasses. These drinking glasses come in a pack of four, each with a faceted design that is reminiscent of antique drinkware. This simple, yet striking pattern makes your everyday meals feel more elegant and is perfect for special occasions without having to break the budget. By saving money on glassware like this, your money can go toward the actual food and drink instead of the presentation alone.
The FRÖJDA glasses come in two sizes, 10 ounces and 14 ounces. You can get both to mix and match based on what you're serving. The 10-ounce glasses are shorter and nice for juice or cocktails like a Manhattan or an old fashioned, and the 14-ounce size is great for water glasses. You can put these straight in the dishwasher for easy cleanup and minimal fuss.
TILLAGD 20-piece flatware set
Silver flatware is a common style, but sometimes you're looking for something with a little extra flair. The TILLAGD flatware set in a brassy gold color will make even your normal dinners feel like a special occasion and will act as the cherry on top that brings your whole table design together. Each setting comes with five utensils — a fork, knife, spoon, teaspoon, and a dessert or salad fork — to total four complete settings. Whether you choose to get multiple sets for larger gatherings or mix and match — there's a silver stainless steel color or a matte black version, as well — you can't go wrong with this sleek, modern design.
With all colors made of stainless steel, this flatware set can be put in the dishwasher. That way, you don't have to worry about cleanup during busy family nights or spending too much time away from your guests after dinner.
DOFTSKÖLD 20-piece flatware set
If you want a design that is a bit more intricate than your standard flatware (and also love the look of Paris-based Sabre), the DOFTSKÖLD 20-piece flatware set is a great, less pricey option. On par with other flatware sets from IKEA, this set comes with four settings that include a knife, spoon, fork, salad fork, and teaspoon. By mixing metals and colors you get a flatware set that goes with more styles of table settings than most other flatware sets on the market. With the top of the utensils a standard silver stainless steel and a matte black handle finished with gold accents, you have an elegant combination that gives you the best of all worlds.
But what's really nice is the price. Compared to all of IKEA's flatware sets, the DOFTSKÖLD is a beautiful mid-range option, especially when you already are shopping at a retailer that offers such great prices in the flatware category.
GLADELIG baking dish
As I mentioned earlier, IKEA's GLADELIG series provides the look of stoneware without having to shell out a fortune for artisan pieces. While the dinnerware set is beautiful, take your table to the next level with the GLADELIG baking dish. This dish is not only functional, it is also elegant enough to go directly from your oven to the table — eliminating the need to dirty yet another dish.
This baking dish comes in the same blue color as the dinnerware set, as well as a dark grey color that contrasts the light grey option of the dinnerware set perfectly. Whether you want to serve food directly from the oven or use it as a larger serving bowl for hot dishes like soups, this multifaceted dish can serve many roles in your kitchen. And the super cool bonus? You can even use this baking dish inside of an air fryer!
BLANDA MATT serving bowl
A bamboo serving bowl makes a great addition to any kitchen, as it has a variety of uses and complements a wide-range of styles, eliminating the need to spend money on multiple types of dishes. From serving salads to chips, the BLANDA MATT serving bowl can go from casual to elegant at the drop of a hat. It comes in three different sizes — 11 inches, 8 inches, and 5 inches — to fit a variety of needs and can be stacked if you purchase all three for easy storage.
It's important to note though that while bamboo is naturally a longer-lasting material, it does require a different type of care than most other dinnerware to ensure longevity. Instead of putting the bowls straight in the dishwasher, you need to hand wash and dry them. You shouldn't use metal utensils in the bowls, as they may scratch the finish. You also can't heat the bowls up in the oven or microwave. Keep these things in mind when shopping, based on your care preferences.
ENTUSIASM side plates
Want to feel like you're on a Mediterranean vacation, but without the hassle of traveling? The ENTUSIASM side plates will transport you there every time you use them. This set of four beautiful side plates stands out; each plate boasts a different pattern of blue and white that looks as if it was painted by hand. Adorned with delicate flowers, speckles, and dashes, each plate is unique in its design yet still cohesive enough to be used together.
As if you were in a quaint bistro, these plates are ideal for breakfasts, brunches, or light lunches and can be combined with the rest of the ENTUSIASM series of small bowls and tumblers in the same four patterns to round out your meal. They are dishwasher safe, too. So next time you're craving an out-of-town experience, bring the bistro home and enjoy a delicious bowl of your preferred Greek yogurt and a plate of fruit on this ornately designed series of dishes.
STRIMMIG plate
If you prefer a more classic look when it comes to your dinnerware, the STRIMMIG plate delivers time and time again. Coming in two sizes that can be stacked on top of each other for a complete place setting, the simple pattern of indentations around the edge are a detail more commonly found with expensive department store dinnerware and will leave you second guessing the low price. And yes, the price you see is for four plates — not just one! You get the choice between three beautiful colors including a pale gray-green, navy blue, and a darker grey that you can mix and match with each other or with other plates and dinnerware that you already own.
The shape of the STRIMMIG plates are beneficial for serving a variety of dishes as well due to its slightly higher sides. They'll help keep food contained to your plate and allow for easier scooping with assistance from the sides.
VÄRDERA coffee cup and saucer
In our opinion, no dinner is complete without a cup of coffee to finish off the meal. Instead of serving coffee to your guests from mismatched souvenir mugs from the back of your cabinet, elevate the experience and serve them coffee out of the matching VÄRDERA coffee cup and saucer. Since it comes in solid white, it is a lovely match for any style, making it a good option to have on hand for any occasion. Plus, the saucer adds a nice touch and gives a place for guests to rest their spoons or any desserts that you may be serving alongside the coffee.
But there doesn't always need to be an event or celebration to make the everyday routines feel more special! Bring this cup and saucer out for your daily cup of coffee and see how it transforms your morning routine. This set is priced individually so you can buy one just for yourself or a few if you like to host. Again, if you order online, the minimum quantity is two.
STORSINT glass
While these glasses might look at first glance like stemless wine glasses, they are actually designed to serve a variety of beverages. At 13 ounces, the drinking glasses are large enough to hold a generous amount of liquid, especially when serving drinks with a lot of ice. From water to homemade iced tea to juice, the STORSINT glasses elevate your drinks to a more elegant affair and pair nicely next to various styles of dinnerware.
Additionally, the glasses are designed to match the STORSINT wine glasses, making these a great duo to invest in for a cohesive look. Made of crystalline, the glass is meant to look (and sound) like traditional crystal but it is more durable, especially when put in the dishwasher. And since both the drinking glasses and wine glasses come in a pack of six, you don't have to invest a lot on expensive drinkware to achieve a high-end look.
SEDLIG serving set
It's one thing to have nice plates and bowls, but there are many dinnerware items that get overlooked and play a large role in the overall experience. Serveware tends to get forgotten about, as it is one of the last things you grab when setting up your table. From cooking the food to setting it out and making sure everyone has their plates, glasses, and utensils, what you serve the food with isn't always top priority. However, you can easily remedy that with the SEDLIG serving set. This two-piece stainless steel set helps make every part of the dining experience functional, enjoyable, and stylish.
A large fork and spoon are an ideal combo for serving various dishes. You can use them together to plate salad or individually to scoop food from baking dishes or bowls. The spoon is helpful when serving sides like mashed potatoes or Brussels sprouts; main dishes like turkey or a roast can benefit from a large fork.
GAMMAN 20-piece flatware set
IKEA offers a wide variety of flatware styles to suit any preference, but if you gravitate toward the look of silver, the GAMMAN 20-piece flatware set is definitely one worth considering. This stainless steel set is "modern cutlery with a traditional look" that will go with many different colors and types of table settings. Another mid-range option out of all the flatware IKEA carries, you have four settings that include a fork, knife, spoon, teaspoon, and dessert fork.
The subtle bevel in the middle of the handle is a detail that transforms this flatware from basic to elegant without being overdone. Because this is such a simple design, this flatware can pair just as well with fine china as it does with plain white plates. The GAMMAN flatware set goes to show that sometimes simple can be better and you don't need to spend a lot to get the look you desire.
UPPLAGA 18-piece dinnerware set
IKEA's UPPLAGA dinnerware set is for all the romantics at heart. The delicately scalloped edges of these all white dishes give off a vintage and rustic vibe, almost like you're in the French countryside. This set includes six plates, six side plates, and six bowls and is made of Feldspar porcelain to ensure longevity and resist knocks. There is also a patterned version that comes in 9 and 11 inches — each size with its own dainty black and white floral design. These make a pretty addition that can be mixed and matched with the dinnerware set or used in addition when serving appetizers or dessert.
But you don't have to stop at the dinnerware set. The UPPLAGA series is probably one of the most extensive and has options for deep bowls/plates, mugs, and more. So, if you like the UPPLAGA design, it is a beautiful set that allows you to get a lot of matching pieces for your money.
SMÖRLING serving tray
Not everything is best served out of a bowl or plate — sometimes a serving tray is the best option. IKEA's SMÖRLING serving tray comes in a set of two, one large and one small. Not only does the natural wood material and minimalistic design complement all types of styles, but the trays are made from cut-offs from the production of other IKEA wood products, making this product a great eco-friendly choice. You can even see the wood grain pattern and feel the textured surface on each tray.
From charcuterie to bread to cookies, these trays are easy to plate and even easier to grab from when served on a small coffee table or at a large table. And these trays are so versatile you can even use them for non-food related things like jewelry or crafts. Just remember to wash them (hand wash only!) before and after serving food.
GODMIDDAG serving bowl
The GODMIDDAG serving bowl is extra large and feels more like a cross between a plate and a bowl. With its wide circumference yet lower height, it is a nice in-between option that allows for more versatility with how you use it. You can use it as you would a traditional serving bowl for salads or other side dishes, but the distinct shape also makes it great for serving dishes like pasta for a larger crowd in the center of the table.
Since it is white, you don't have to worry about throwing off your aesthetic with a mismatched dish or obtrusive pot that is difficult to serve from. The price also can't be beat with just how many ways you can use this bowl. Between sit-down dinners, a movie night popcorn bowl, or even a display bowl for fruit, this piece will have paid for itself in no time at all.
RÖDSNULTRA serving plates
Not everyone is going to gravitate toward traditional style dinnerware and sometimes the occasion calls for something a bit more fun. The RÖDSNULTRA serving plates are a great deal and come in a three pack of fun colors and patterns — coral pink, navy blue, and white with colorful paint splatters — which will liven up any party or regular night in.
While the plates themselves are a bit smaller than what you might expect with a traditional serving tray, they're great for more individualized dishes or small bites like personalized charcuterie plates or sushi. You can even use the plates to serve garnishes for drinks (think lime wedges or sliced fruit) or toppings for meals like tacos. With so many possibilities, you can let your imagination run wild with all the ways you can use these plates for everything from snacks to dinner to desserts!