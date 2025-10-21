The Supreme Trader Joe's Coffee Creamer Customers On Reddit Can't Stop Raving About

Trader Joe's isn't just great for low prices and a stellar fall lineup, but also for a long list of creative products that are just as good, if not better than, its name-brand counterparts. Coffee creamers are one such staple that Trader Joe's does exceptionally well, according to Reddit. Customers can't stop raving about Trader Joe's non-dairy brown sugar oat creamer.

The brown sugar oat creamer is vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free, accommodating most dietary restrictions and preferences. Plus, says one Reddit user, "The calories for this type of product [are] also lower than usual." Another Redditor proclaimed, "This is my favorite creamer and the best part is it lasts in my house for [three] coffee drinks because you don't need to use a lot." Oat milk is famous for being one of the creamiest plant-based milks on the market, and one we think is best suited for coffee. Not only does Trader Joe's oat creamer have a thick and creamy consistency, but the brown sugar flavor was also described as nice and rich without being overly sweet. Someone else on Reddit said, "I like to [use] my morning coffee with this oat creamer as my 'breakfast dessert.'" To that effect, another person recommended adding it to Trader Joe's chocolate hazelnut coffee for a dessert-like upgrade, while others use it in a cold brew; whichever you're pleasure, Trader Joe's has an impressive selection of private-label coffee beans to choose from.