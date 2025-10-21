The Supreme Trader Joe's Coffee Creamer Customers On Reddit Can't Stop Raving About
Trader Joe's isn't just great for low prices and a stellar fall lineup, but also for a long list of creative products that are just as good, if not better than, its name-brand counterparts. Coffee creamers are one such staple that Trader Joe's does exceptionally well, according to Reddit. Customers can't stop raving about Trader Joe's non-dairy brown sugar oat creamer.
The brown sugar oat creamer is vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free, accommodating most dietary restrictions and preferences. Plus, says one Reddit user, "The calories for this type of product [are] also lower than usual." Another Redditor proclaimed, "This is my favorite creamer and the best part is it lasts in my house for [three] coffee drinks because you don't need to use a lot." Oat milk is famous for being one of the creamiest plant-based milks on the market, and one we think is best suited for coffee. Not only does Trader Joe's oat creamer have a thick and creamy consistency, but the brown sugar flavor was also described as nice and rich without being overly sweet. Someone else on Reddit said, "I like to [use] my morning coffee with this oat creamer as my 'breakfast dessert.'" To that effect, another person recommended adding it to Trader Joe's chocolate hazelnut coffee for a dessert-like upgrade, while others use it in a cold brew; whichever you're pleasure, Trader Joe's has an impressive selection of private-label coffee beans to choose from.
Oat Milk creamer for coffee and beyond
While we ranked Trader Joe's brown sugar oat creamer lower than name-brand creamers like Oatly, even our own review praised it for being an "actual creamer with actual flavor and a richness that would go nicely in our coffee." Brown sugar is a classic pairing for coffee, and the creamer will work well in all kinds of coffee drinks, from drip to a shaken espresso. One Reddit buys the creamer to make a homemade version of the brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso at Starbucks.
Coffee isn't the only beverage that will benefit from Trader Joe's brown sugar oat creamer. Redditors also had plenty of novel recommendations for the coffee creamer. One Redditor wrote, "It reminds me of boba milk tea," especially when added to green tea. Other Redditors said the caramel richness of the brown sugar flavor pairs perfectly with spiced chai tea or Thai iced tea. You could use a pour of the oatmilk creamer instead of heavy cream and sweetener for a healthier version of chai lattes or Thai tea lattes.
We think that Trader Joe's brown sugar oat creamer is the unexpected addition to your next bowl of oatmeal; try it in this recipe for cinnamon apple baked oatmeal. A splash of coffee creamer will also transform homemade overnight oats. Additionally, the brown sugar flavor will work really well with this recipe for carrot cake overnight oats.