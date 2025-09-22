The Unexpected $2 Trader Joe's Addition Your Oatmeal Has Been Missing

During the quest to make a perfect bowl of oatmeal, a delicious upgrade might be hiding in plain sight. Among the list of added ingredients that can help you make more exciting oatmeal, you'll find plenty of items that require a pit of prep. Whether cooking eggs, sauteing vegetables, or scooping up spoonfuls of nut butters, these extra preparations may be easily overlooked during a hectic weekday morning. If you're looking for a quick way to boost your next bowl of oats, look no further than the carton of coffee creamer in your fridge. Even just a splash of creamer can transform oatmeal, and Trader Joe's has the perfect creamer flavor to do so.

As listed in our oat milk creamer ranking, Trader Joe's delivers a sweet and creamy product with its Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer. This is the type of creamer that accounts for a range of dietary preferences, as Trader Joe's version is free of dairy, lactose, and gluten. The smooth liquid is simple to stir into overnight oats recipes and hot bowls of oatmeal, and with a light touch of brown sugar flavor, this tasty splash will become a regular addition to your oatmeal creations. And, not only is the creamer tasty, but it's just about as inexpensive as it gets, with cartons priced at $1.99.