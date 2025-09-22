The Unexpected $2 Trader Joe's Addition Your Oatmeal Has Been Missing
During the quest to make a perfect bowl of oatmeal, a delicious upgrade might be hiding in plain sight. Among the list of added ingredients that can help you make more exciting oatmeal, you'll find plenty of items that require a pit of prep. Whether cooking eggs, sauteing vegetables, or scooping up spoonfuls of nut butters, these extra preparations may be easily overlooked during a hectic weekday morning. If you're looking for a quick way to boost your next bowl of oats, look no further than the carton of coffee creamer in your fridge. Even just a splash of creamer can transform oatmeal, and Trader Joe's has the perfect creamer flavor to do so.
As listed in our oat milk creamer ranking, Trader Joe's delivers a sweet and creamy product with its Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer. This is the type of creamer that accounts for a range of dietary preferences, as Trader Joe's version is free of dairy, lactose, and gluten. The smooth liquid is simple to stir into overnight oats recipes and hot bowls of oatmeal, and with a light touch of brown sugar flavor, this tasty splash will become a regular addition to your oatmeal creations. And, not only is the creamer tasty, but it's just about as inexpensive as it gets, with cartons priced at $1.99.
Trader Joe's offers a quick ticket to tastier oatmeal
We certainly aren't the only ones who are enamored with Trader Joe's brown sugar creamer. "I got this today... it's incredible," wrote one fan in a Reddit thread about the popular creamer. Other Trader Joe's shopping enthusiasts in the same thread admitted that it's a product they make sure to keep stocked in their fridges at all times. "There really is a whisper of actual brown sugar flavor in this creamer," gushed one reviewer online. The reviewer did note that the creamer is overall quite sweet, adding, "It's also got that faint nutty oaty wholesomeness that other oat creamers do."
Netizens have discovered that putting coffee creamer in oatmeal is a delicious and simple hack that carries significant potential when it comes to upgrading morning meals. While the exact amount added to oatmeal will depend on personal preference, you could easily just start with a splash and adjust as needed. Plus, with so many different flavored coffee creamers available in the market, this convenient flavor enhancer won't get boring any time soon. Even if Trader Joe's popular Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer isn't your favorite creamer, you can always give the oatmeal hack a try with your personal favorite creamer for a quick and easy morning upgrade.