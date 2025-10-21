9 Retro Chicken Casseroles You Might've Forgotten About

Recipes are often born from the popular or convenient foods of their era. The ingredients used can shape culinary styles for years or even decades, ushering in distinct food traditions, such as casseroles, three-bean salads, or jelly molds that were common in the mid-20th century. While many of these recipes are handed down from generation to generation, some become lost and forgotten. Whether it's because of faded memories or advanced cooking techniques, some dishes just don't stand the test of time. As a result, meals of days gone by disappear from kitchens, even if they were some of the best.

Chicken casserole is one such dish that's both loved and convenient but often forgotten. Though many retro foods and styles live on and are enjoyed over decades — such as chicken and rice, chicken and biscuits, or cheesy chicken noodle — others become distant memories. Retro or not, forgotten or not, these meals are still a great idea for dinner. Since chicken casserole was such a go-to hit for families in the 1940s to 1960s, there were a plethora of variations. We dug into the archives and rediscovered some old favorite chicken casseroles that just might take you back in time.